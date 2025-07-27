FIBA Afrobasket: D’Tigress Begin 5th Title Chase With Win Against Rwanda

Nigeria women basketball team, the D’Tigress, began their quest for fifth consecutive Afrobasket title with a 92-45 points win against Rwanda in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Playing their first competitive game since their historic quarter-final run at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games — the best performance by any African team in Olympic basketball history, the team showed determination from the blast of the whistle as they try to create a new record of five titles.

Since 2017, D’Tigress have reigned supreme in African women’s basketball, winning four back-to-back titles in Mali, Senegal, Cameroon, and Rwanda. Now in Côte d’Ivoire, they aim to stretch their unbeaten run — which dates back to 2015 — and continue a legacy of excellence.

The victory makes it the Tigresses’ 25th win in a row in the tournament, dating back to October 2015.

Elizabeth Balogun scored the first basket with a mid-range shot, but the team from Rwanda didn’t seem impressed. At this point in the game, they seemed ready to fight back.

However, Rwanda never actually tried to fight back. Nigeria played a more disciplined game and won by 47 points.

Nigeria’s bench proved crucial, outscoring Rwanda’s 37-13, with five Nigerians scoring double figures, including, Elisabeth Balogun (18), Amy Okonkwo (10), Ifunanya Okoro (11), Murjanatu Musa (12) and Victoria Macaulay (13).

Speaking after the game, former Zenith Bank Women Basketball star, Murjanatu Musa said it was a good start for the team.

“We expected a tough match against Rwanda as they are a good side,” Musa said to FIBA reporter.

“I don’t know what happened to them but it was a good first win for us; it gives us the energy to keep working for those victories. Despite the win, there’s a need to tighten our defense in the coming matches.”