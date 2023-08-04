Fiba Afrobasket 2023: D’tigress Whip Host Nation, Rwanda, To Book Final Ticket

The Nigeria Women Basketball team, D’Tigress are on the verge of winning their fourth AfroBasket title after thrashing the host nation, Rwanda, 79-48 at the ongoing Championship in Kigali. D’Tigress now extended their unbeaten run to 23 games and will face the winner between Senegal and Mali in the final on Saturday.

The last time Nigeria lost a game in the Women’s Afrobasket is 2015 against Cameroon in the semifinals. Amy Okonkwo once again showed her class after netting 23pts, 10 rebounds and two assists to lead the Nigeria ladies to their fourth consecutive final. For getting to the final, Nigeria already qualified for the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (FWOQTs).

In total, 16 teams, representing all continents/ geographical regions, will qualify for the FWOQTs. There will be four tournaments of four teams each. In principle, each continent/ geographical region should host one of the Qualifying Tournaments.

The three highest placed teams from each tournament will qualify for the Olympic Games. FWOQTs participating teams are divided as follows: Two teams from Africa (Nigeria and the winner of Senegal and Mali game).