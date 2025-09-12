The vibrant city of Accra, Ghana, is gearing up to host the 2nd FIBA Africa Zone 3 – 3×3 Tour, a major basketball event that promises to bring together 30 teams from across the Zone in a fierce competition for the championship titles.

Scheduled to take place from September 25 to 27, with teams arriving a day earlier on September 24, the tournament marks a significant milestone for basketball development in the Zone. The event is organised under the auspices of FIBA Africa Zone 3 in partnership with the FESTAC Africa Renaissance Festival, Dreams Paris, and the Ghana Basket- ball Association, led by President Ato Van-Ess.

The creation of the 3×3 Tour aligns with FIBA Africa’s broader strategy to popularise the fast-paced and increasingly popular 3×3 basketball format. Speaking on the event, FIBA Africa Zone 3 President, Col. Sam Ahmedu (Rtd), highlighted that the inaugural edition took place in Lagos, Nigeria, with a National Teams format in 2015, while this 2nd edition is targeted at Clubs across the Zone.

“We are working in line with FIBA Africa directives, which encourage the Zones to develop programs that will help promote the game. The 3×3 Tour is one such initiative,” he said.

The competition will feature male and female teams from member countries within Zone 3, which includes nations such as Togo, Burkina Faso, Benin, Liberia, and the host country, Ghana, making this an inclusive platform for basketball talent development in the region. Col. Ahmedu further revealed that participating teams will receive free accommodation and kits, while they will be responsible for their own transportation to and from Accra for the tournament.