FIBA Africa Zone 3 Academies Tournament Reaches Climax

After two days of intense competition, the FIBA Africa Zone 3 Academies Tournament reached its thrilling climax on Monday, with four teams vying for top honours in both the boys’ and girls’ categories.

In the girls’ semifinals, Victoria Queens are set to face Impression, while Amazon will square off against TABA in the battle for a place in the final and a shot at the coveted title.

On the boys’ side, the Raptors take on Maktown, and Beavers will clash with the Warlords in what promises to be a day of high-octane basketball action.

The tournament, which tipped off on Friday, July 4, will conclude today with both semifinal and final matches scheduled to hold on the same day ensuring an action-packed finale for fans and stakeholders.

Speaking on the sidelines of the tournament, FIBA Africa Zone 3 President, Col. Sam Ahmedu (Retd), underscored the importance of character and values in youth development. “We must place integrity above the mere pursuit of victory. These events are not just about winning, but about building athletes with the right foundation,” he stated.

In a touching moment on Day 3 of the competition, Col. Ahmedu was honoured with a surprise birthday celebration. The occasion brought together friends, officials from the A’s Ahmedu Foundation, members of the Warriors Academy, and basketball stakeholders, all joining to recognise his contributions to the sport and to wish him well.

The tournament has showcased promising talent from across the region and continues to serve as a vital platform for nurturing the next generation of basketball stars in Africa.