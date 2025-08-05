FIBA 2025: Kalu Congratulates Team

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has congratulated the nation’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, following their historic victory at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship, where they clinched their fifth consecutive title.

Kalu in a statement yesterday hailed the team’s remarkable display of resilience, determination, and teamwork, describing them as an inspiration to the girl child.

The deputy speaker also commended the Coach, Rena Wakama and the crew for their outstanding leadership and strategic execution.

He said their superb performance throughout the competition has made Nigeria proud.

The deputy speaker said: “History Made Again by our Women! Big Congratulations to our incredible Dtigress on winning the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title and becoming the first country in Africa to win this title five times consecutively.

“With this resounding victory over Mali, these women have made us all proud as a nation.”