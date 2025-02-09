FIABCI Nigeria explores real estate potential with Blue Economy Academy

Share

Lagos-based Blue Economy Academy recently partnered with the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) Nigeria to host a landmark event, bringing together industry leaders, professionals, and stakeholders to explore the integration of the Blue Economy into Nigeria’s real estate sector. Themed “The Blue Economy & A Sea of Opportunity for Nigeria,” the gathering underscored the immense potential of marine-based resources in driving sustainable real estate development, economic growth, and job creation.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Ubong Essien, Founder of the Blue Economy Academy and former Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy to the DG of NIMASA, urged real estate professionals to recognize and incorporate marine-based opportunities into their investment strategies. He highlighted the $1.5 trillion global Blue Economy; emphasizing Nigeria’s potential to capture 10 percent of this wealth, given its expansive water ecosystem.

“Seventy to eighty percent of global trade happens via the ocean, and this presents a significant opportunity for Nigeria’s real estate sector to innovate and align with emerging Blue Economy opportunities,” Essien stated. He outlined ten key buckets within the Blue Economy that real estate practitioners can explore, including Blue Cities/Estates, Blue Commerce, Blue Climate, Blue Capital, Blue Talent, Blue Governance, and Blue Renewable Energy.

FIABCI Nigeria’s leadership reinforced the significance of the Blue Economy for the sector. Mr. Akin Opatola, Chapter President of FIABCI Nigeria, emphasized the need for innovative thinking, citing successful models from countries like Singapore and India. He encouraged real estate practitioners to shift beyond government advocacy to active engagement in policy implementation, ensuring Nigeria maximizes its marine resources for long-term economic benefits.

Share

Please follow and like us: