FIABCI Board Visits Sanwo-Olu Ahead 75th World Real Estate Congress

Board members of the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), Nigeria, on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the 75th World Real Estate Congress holds in the city from June 9 to 13.

The event is scheduled to hold at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island with the theme “Global Real Estate Renaissance.”

On the entourage to the governor’s office were Mr Bolu Olanrewaju; Senior Partner, Knight Frank Nigeria, Mr Frank Okosun; President, International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), Nigeria chapter, Mr Akin Opatola, and FIABCI President, Africa and Near East Region, Mr Adeniji Adele.

The event will spotlight Lagos’ thriving real estate market and position the state as a hub of investment opportunities under the banner of the “Invest in Lagos” agenda, showcasing the city’s potential for growth, innovation, and collaboration.

