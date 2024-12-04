FIA Seeks Rule Changes After President’s Allegations

Share

Motorsport’s governing body wants to change its rules to limit the ways its leadership can be held to account for bad governance.

A set of revisions to the statutes governing the audit and ethics committees has been circulated to member clubs to be approved at a vote of the FIA General Assembly on December 13.

These would ensure that any ethics complaints were overseen by the FIA President, and president of its senate, rather than the senate itself. And they would remove the power of the audit committee to investigate financial issues independently.

The proposals come after a year in which the ethics and audit committees investigated a number of allegations about the conduct of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

These included questions about the finances of Ben Sulayem’s private office, the establishment of a $1.5m “president’s fund” to pay member clubs, which vote for the FIA president, which were neither progressed nor dismissed, and two separate allegations that Ben Sulayem interfered in the operations of Grand Prix in 2023.

The former chief executive officer Natalie Robyn left the organisation after raising questions about the general governance of the organisation and its professional practices, including finances in the president’s office.

Share

Please follow and like us: