Fhs World 2025 Marks 20 Years In Global Hospitality Investment

2026: Hospitality to be more tech-enabled, experience-led, sustainability-focused, say experts

This year marks a milestone for The Bench as the group celebrate 20 years of Future Hospitality Sum- mit. Over the past two decades, Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) has evolved into the region’s influential hospitality and tourism investment event, serving as a platform for leaders, innovators, and investors to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of the industry. To mark this special occasion, Jonathan Worsley, Chairman, The Bench asked six industry leaders and members of FHS Club, it exclusive community re- served for those who shape the future of hospitality, about the trajectory of the sector.

Together, they represent a wealth of experience, diverse perspectives, and visionary leadership: Elie Milky, Chief De- velopment Officer, Middle East, Cyprus and Greece, Radisson Hotel Group; Hala Choufany, President- Middle East and Africa, HVS; Duncan O’Rourke, CEO of Accor Premium, Midscale and Economy, MEA APAC; Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East and Africa, Hilton; Hassan Ahdab, Chief Hospitality Operations Officer, Taiba Investments, and Aboudi Asali, Executive Vice President-Head of Hotels Advisory MENA, JLL. Worsley, asked each of them three questions about the past, present, and future of hospitality investment. Here’s what they had to say. How has hospitality investment evolved over the past decade? The consensus was clear: the indus- try has undergone a profound shift from traditional asset-heavy models toward more agile, diversified, and experi- ence-led approaches. For Milky, “Hospitality investment has become more agile, diversified, and data driven. Investors today seek value beyond location, prioritising adaptability, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability over short-term gains.” He pointed to the rise of alternative asset classes like resorts, serviced apartments, lifestyle hotels, and budget hotels, along with increasing partnerships between soft brands and boutique operators.

Choufany echoed the trend toward flexibility and integration: “Investors increasingly favour experience-led, lifestyle-driven brands that cater to evolving guest expectations who are seeking authenticity, personalization, and local relevance.” She noted the shift from pure HMAs to franchise, lease, and white-label models, backed by more active private equity and institutional capital. O’Rourke emphasised the role of governments in driving growth: “Hospitality investment has shifted from tradition- al asset-heavy models to brand-led, experience-focused approaches driven by long-term partnerships. Governments like Saudi Arabia and Indonesia now actively support growth through national agendas.” He also highlighted sustainability as “essential, with eco-certifications and operational impact prioritised to build resilient, responsible growth.”

Hutchinson described a more diversified landscape: “Hospitality investment has diversified significantly to meet evolving guest expectations and shifting demographics.” He pointed to strong growth in lifestyle brands, mid-market demand, and mixed-use developments, noting that Hilton’s lifestyle portfolio in the Middle East is “expected to more than double in the coming years.” Ahdab characterised the transformation as “all about agility, tech integration, and catering to the new traveller,” citing the Airbnb effect, AI, and sustainability as major drivers.

“Luxury got a re- boot instagrammable boutique hotels and wellness retreats now dominate high-end demand,” he said. Asali summed it up as a move toward diversity: “Hospitality investment evolved from traditional hotel models to diverse assets includ- ing serviced apartments, co-living spaces, and experiential venues,” with ESG now essential and mixed use developments on the rise. What is the one element of hospitality investment that has changed the most? For many, the change was as much about mindset as mechanics.

Milky was direct: “The mindset. In- vestor priorities have shifted from chas- ing luxury trophies to building resilient, performance-focused portfolios as well as different hospitality asset classes. Today’s investor is more rational, focusing on ROI, brand strength, and regional expertise rather than just brand prestige.” Choufany said the biggest shift is from commoditised room sales to “delivering high-value, emotionally resonant expe- riences that drive both guest loyalty and diversified revenue streams.”

Flexible management structures have given owners “greater control, cost-efficiency, and adaptability.” O’Rourke highlighted a new definition of value: “Value is now defined by platform strength, brand trust, and longterm relevance rather than just financial returns.” He sees branded residences thriving, especially when paired with lifestyle or wellness propositions. For Hutchinson, geography is the game-changer: “Investment has expanded beyond traditional destinations like New York, Paris, and London, and is growing towards emerging markets,” citing Hil- ton’s rapid growth in Saudi Arabia and Africa as prime examples. Ahdab framed it in terms of guest expec- tations: “Hospitality is no longer just about beds- it’s about owning the vibe travellers want.”

Investors are chasing unique, high-margin concepts fueled by tech and authenticity. Asali noted the changing investor profile: “Previously dominated by specialised investors and hotel groups, the sector now attracts generalist property developers, sovereign wealth funds, private equity, institutional investors, and family offices.” What key trends, opportunities, or challenges do you foresee shaping the industry in 2026 and beyond? Across the board, leaders expect the industry to be more tech-enabled, expe- rience-led, and sustainability-focused. Milky predicted “a continued rise in secondary cities, demand for experi- ence-led travel, and sustainable develop- ment models” alongside opportunities in serviced apartments and clustering strategies. For Choufany, the next era will be de- fined by “deeper experiential integration, stronger ESG alignment, and smarter op- erating models.” She sees AI and data as central to guest engagement but warns of rising costs and a global talent shortage. O’Rourke spoke of “intentionality, integration, and innovation,” identifying mixed-use projects, sustainability, conversions, and lifestyle brands as strategic growth drivers.

Hutchinson kept the guest at the heart: “At the heart of every great trip is a great stay and that is why the guest experience continues to be front-and centre.” He highlighted sustainability, airline network expansion, and technol- ogy’s role in enhancing service without replacing the human touch. Ahdab painted a bold tech-driven future: “By 2026, hospitality investment will hinge on a tech-driven revolution where AI, IoT, and blockchain don’t just enhance operations but redefine them.” The winners, he said, will be “those who marry innovation with five-star soul.” Asali pointed to technological integration, sustainability, and adaptive reuse as key trends, while warning of labour shortages and economic uncertainty.

Looking Ahead The insights from these six leaders un- derscore the profound transformation of hospitality investment over the past decade, and the exciting and complex road ahead. From asset-light strategies and emerging markets to branded residenc- es, experiential travel, and tech integra- tion, the industry is evolving in ways that demand both agility and vision, stated Worsley.