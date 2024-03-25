FHQ: We’ll Deny Our Men’s Killers Peace

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has vowed that suspected killers of 6 police officers “undertaking a mission to investigate the disappearance and rescue of three of their colleagues in the Ohoro Forest, Delta State”, will know no peace, having “murdered peace”. The Police had lamented that the “brave officers tragically fell victim to a cowardly ambush by armed assailants while undertaking a mission to investigate the disappearance and rescue of three of their colleagues in the Ohoro Forest, Delta State, while six (6) others are currently missing-in-action.

Our hearts extend to the families, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officers during this period of profound sorrow”. Following the fatal incident, the FHQ warned against killing of men in uniform under any guise whatsoever, vowing the readiness of the Force to deploy its might in defence of officers, and men. A terse statement, yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi entitled, “Killers of our men have murdered peace”, read thus: “It’s not only criminal, but also evil, barbaric, and sinful to be killing policemen or any security agent who works tirelessly to defend and protect the lives and property of Nigeria’s citizens.”