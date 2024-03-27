FHQ: We Prosecuted 29,052 Cases In 1 Year

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has said that in the last one year, a total of 29,052 criminal cases were prosecuted across the country. A statement signed, yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted thus: “The Nigeria Police Force has successfully prosecuted a total of 29,052 criminal cases across the country in the last one year”. Checks by New Telegraph, however, showed that Egbetokun was appointed IGP by President Bola Tinubu on June 19, 2023 (9 months and 7 days ago).

The statement continued: “This outstanding achievement results from the staunch dedication and diligence exhibited by investigative officers in consonance with the various legal teams in Commands and Formations nationwide culminating in the successful conclusion of most of these cases in relentless pursuit of accountability and the rule of law. “Remarkably, of the 29,052 cases prosecuted, 17,676 have been conclusively dispensed with while a total of 11,376 cases are still undergoing trial, with 51 cases currently under appeal at the respective appellate courts.

“Moreover, out of the dispensed cases, an impressive 16,200 cases have led to the conviction of suspects who have been handed various forms of punishments for their criminal acts, a stark reminder to all criminals that they have no hiding place in our societies. “They are hereby warned to desist from their criminal acts as the long and vicious arm of the law will eventually bring them to justice. Additionally, 1,476 individuals have been discharged at the discretion of the jury. However, some of these discharged cases have been appealed by the Police for justice to prevail.

“The Inspector General of Police, while extolling the dedication and professionalism of field and supervisory officers and legal teams, whose tireless efforts have contributed to these remarkable achievements, expressed gratitude to the judiciary, legal practitioners, and all stakeholders for their invaluable support and collaboration in the pursuit of justice.”