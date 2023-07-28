Fhq To Probe, Prosecute Comedian Over ‘Derogatory Portrayal’

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has vowed to investigate, and “possibly prosecute” a comedian, Abdul- gafar Abiola (aka Cute Abiola), over two skits considered to be offensive. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, there are limitations to rights.

“In as much as the law grants Nigerians the right to enjoy their fundamental human rights, the same law prohibits an individual, under whatever guise, from rubbishing the police institution or grossly violating its provisions with regards to the use of uniforms.

“We, therefore, vehemently condemn the contemptuous act displayed by comedian Abdul- gafar Abiola, popularly known as “Cute Abiola,” in two recent skits posted on his social media handles on 20th and 24th July, 2023.

“The skits in question show a highly disrespectful and derogatory portrayal of the police uniform, an action that is in direct violation of Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law.

“Such acts are not only offensive but also undermine the integrity and dignity of the men and women who wear the uniform in service to the nation.