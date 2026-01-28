FHQ: Police Nabs Suspects Over Alleged N7.7bn Airtime Diversion

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) on Wednesday announced that operatives of the National Cybercrime Centre (NPF–NCCC) dismantled a sophisticated cyber fraud syndicate allegedly involved in the illegal diversion of a telecommunications company’s airtime and data resources valued at over ₦7.7 billion.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, who made this disclosure in a statement, said six members of the syndicate were arrested in connection with the crime.

Specifically, Hundeyin noted that the development was consequent upon a complaint made by a telecommunications firm, whose name he failed to mention.

The arrested suspects, according to the statement, are: Ahmad Bala, Karibu Mohammed Shehu, Umar Habib, Obinna Ananaba, Ibrahim Shehu, and Masa’ud Sa’ad.

“The breakthrough followed a petition by a Nigerian telecommunications company, which reported suspicious and unauthorized activities within its billing and payments infrastructure.

“Investigations revealed that internal staff login credentials had been compromised, granting threat actors unlawful access to core systems.

“Following weeks of planning, coordinated enforcement operations were executed in October 2025 in Kano and Katsina States, with a follow-up arrest in the Federal Capital Territory”, he stated.

Items recovered during the operation include two residential houses in Kano, two mini-plazas, GSM and laptop retail outlets containing over 400 laptops, 1,000 mobile phones, as well as a Toyota RAV4 vehicle – all proceeds of the crime.

It was further disclosed that substantial sums of money traced to the suspects’ accounts were also recovered, with prosecution to follow up on the conclusion of the investigation.

While commending the officers involved in the investigation for their professionalism, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, reiterated the “unwavering resolve of the Nigeria Police Force, through the NPF–NCCC, to safeguard Nigeria’s digital and financial ecosystems, dismantle cyber-criminal networks, and ensure that offenders are held accountable regardless of position or affiliation”.