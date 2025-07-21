FHQ: Planned Retired Officers’ Protest Politicised

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has deplored what it considers as the “politicisation” of the “welfare issues” raised by retired police officers, for which nationwide protests are being contemplated.

While noting that some of the arguments in that regard are valid, it said others are mired in “misinformation”. A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, read in part:

“The Nigeria Police Force has noted the ongoing conversations surrounding the peaceful protest being organised by some of our retired officers in relation to their pension entitlements.

“While some of these accounts are grounded in fact and driven by good faith, others have been marred by misinformation, emotional manipulation, and calculated distortions designed to discredit the Government and undermine the present leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.”

“It is disheartening to observe how certain actors have chosen to politicise a sensitive welfare issue, weaponizing the legitimate grievances of our retired colleagues for ulterior motives.

Their intent is not reform, but disruption. “Their tactics involve twisting facts, inflaming sentiments, and sowing distrust in the public space.”