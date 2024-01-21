FHQ: Operatives Apprehend 16 Kidnap, Other Criminal Suspects

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has announced the arrest of 16 criminal suspects, including three “Bwari-based kidnappers”. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed in a statement, noted that the development was a demonstration of the Force’s commitment to a safe and secure nation.

The statement read in part: “Following the recent launch of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, as a significant stride towards fortifying the security landscape in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and through collaborative efforts with the Department of Force Intelligence – Intelligence Response Team (DFI-IRT), the FCT Command Anti- Violent Crimes Section, Anti-kidnapping Section and other State Commands, the Squad has successfully apprehended sixteen (16) notorious criminals and re- covered significant arsenal of arms and ammunition including a general purpose machine gun (GPMG).