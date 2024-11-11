FHC Nullifies Ebonyi PDP Congress

Share

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, on Monday nullified the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ward, Local and State Congresses conducted by a faction of the party in the state.

The faction had few weeks ago, conducted Ward, Local Government and State Congresses to elect new leaders of the party.

In a suit no. FHC/ AI/CS/183/2024 between Nnenna Lynda Udeh and 12 others, the applicant prayed the court to set aside the congresses for being unconstitutional.

Delivering judgment on the suit, the presiding Judge, Justice Hilary Oshomah, ruled that purported congresses were void, unconstitutional and of no effect.

The court further restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) which was the 2nd defendant in the suit from recognising any of the officers purportedly elected from the voided and nullified congresses.

