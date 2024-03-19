FHC Announces Easter Vacation, Assigns 2 Judges for Lagos

The Federal High Court yesterday announced its 2024 Easter vacation and roster for vacation judges. This was contained in a circular signed by the Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.

Tsoho said the Federal High Court across the country would commence Easter vacation from March 22 to April 8. He said the court would resume normal proceedings on April 9. Tsoho noted that the vacation was as provided for by order 46, rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019.

He said that two judges had been assigned to sit in Lagos during the vacation. Tsoho listed the judges as Justice Abimbola Awogboro and Justice Ibrahim Kala. “The Lagos division is to hear cases from all the south western states, the Abuja division is to hear cases from the Federal Capital Territory, North Central, North Western, and North Eastern.”