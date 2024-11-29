FHC Affirms Suspension Of PDP National Vice Chairman, Odefa

Share

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, has affirmed the suspension of Chief Ali Odefa as the National Vice Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Odefa was suspended from the party on October 4, 2024, by the Executive committee of the party at his Oguduokwor Ward in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State for alleged anti-party activities.

Delivering judgment on the matter in suit No FHC/AI/CS/182/2024 between Herbert Ovuta and Odefa, the presiding Judge, Justice Hilary Oshomah upheld the suspension.

The court ordered Odefa to stop parading himself as the National Vice Chairman of the party.

It ruled that he was validly suspended from the party.

