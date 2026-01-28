FHC Adjourns Eligibility Suit Against Aiyedatiwa Indefinitely

The Federal High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has indefinitely adjourned a suit challenging Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s eligibility to contest for a second term.

The presiding judge, Justice Toyin Bolaji Adegoke, adjourned the case for judgment following a ruling by the Court of Appeal, which had halted the trial and judgment scheduled for 28th January 2026.

The suit was filed by Dr. Akindele Egbuwalo through his counsel, Chief Adeniyi Akintola, SAN, via an Originating Summons (Suit No. FHC/AK/CS/100/2025). The defendants included INEC, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Governor Aiyedatiwa, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olayide Adelami.

The case questioned Governor Aiyedatiwa’s eligibility to contest the next Ondo State governorship election. Defendants argued that the suit was speculative and pre-emptive, lacked a cause of action, and that the plaintiff had no legal standing. They further contended that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction, citing Section 308 of the Constitution, which prohibits civil or criminal proceedings against a sitting Governor.

Despite these objections, the Federal High Court granted the application on 24th November 2025, prompting the defendants to appeal and file a Motion for Stay of Proceedings on 9th January 2026.

During proceedings at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, the defendants, led by Chief Solomon Awomolo, SAN, argued that the trial judge had prepared the ruling of 24th November 2025 before hearing the parties, raising concerns over procedural fairness. The appellate panel, led by Justice P. O. Affen, held that it was in the interest of justice to allow the trial judge to respond to the allegations.

The Court of Appeal ordered that: Further proceedings in Suit No. FHC/AK/CS/100/2025, including the delivery of judgment, are suspended pending the determination of the appeal and Motion for Stay of Proceedings, the motion filed on 9th January 2026, along with all related affidavits and court processes, shall be served on the trial judge to enable her response.

When the suit resumed on Wednesday, Justice Adegoke confirmed that proceedings would halt pending the appellate court’s decision and adjourned the matter indefinitely to allow the Court of Appeal to resolve the ongoing appeals.