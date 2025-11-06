FHA Flags Off Renewed Housing Scheme In A’Ibom

…As Gov Eno seeks speedy delivery

The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) on Thursday flagged off the construction of its Renewed Hope Housing estates in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

In a groundbreaking ceremony by Governor Umo Eno at the FHA Renewed Hope Estate along the airport road Uyo, the Authority’s Managing Director and Chief Executive, Hon Oyetunde Ojo showed gratitude to the State governor for his enthusiasm and cooperation with FHA in realizing the project.

Hon Ojo during his opening remarks noted that Governor Umo Eno has always shown interest in the welfare of his people especially when it comes to housing provision.

The MD recalled that Governor from inception was very receptive to the idea of bringing in Federal Housing Authority’s presence in Akwa Ibom and that accounted for the reason he willingly gave out the land to FHA, free of charge with the promise of rendering other support to the agency.

In his words, Hon Ojo stated: “I recall vividly that on 2nd of May, 2024 when I led my management team to visit your Excellency to seek the buy-in and collaboration of state in our Renewed Hope Housing agenda, this state through your Excellency gave us the reception and encouragement that has not been matched anywhere”.

Speaking further, Hon Ojo noted that Governor Umo did not only provide the Authority with a prime land but promised to give all necessary support that would drive the initiative of having FHA Renewed Hope Estate to fruition and success to the Authority.

The FHA boss stated that it was in reciprocating the Governor’s good gestures that FHA management has decided to Kickstart the the Renewed Hope programme from the state.

“We starting the fulfillment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s promise of renewing the hope of in having roofs over their heads in livable and affordable houses.

“The importance of good shelters cannot be over emphasized as far as productivity and good life is concerned”, Hon Ojo said.

FHA the MD said has concluded the procurement processes for Housing construction in the six geo-political zones of the country and have concluded plans for other groundbreaking ceremonies in Kaduna, Abia Ogun Ekiti, Kogi and Adamawa states.

Hon Ojo used the occasion to inform the audience that his management over the past months have been completing and commissioning some of the projects it inherited in clear obedience of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive that the days of abandoned projects are over.

“In conclusion, the MD stated that what FHA is doing in Akwa Ibom state is not just building another estate, but creating a livable and affordable environment which is the signature of Federal Housing Authority.

He thanked Governor Umo Eno for giving the Authority the leverage to come into Akwa Ibom state after over 50 years of existence, and noted that the value chain of the project would create jobs for the people of the state.

In his address, Governor Umo Eno thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the construction of Renewed Hope houses in the country.

He also thanked FHA for choosing Akwa Ibom State as the kick off point of the programme and promised continued support for the project.

The Governor noted that bringing in such Federal projects is one of the reason the state has come to the center.

The challenge of Housing deficit he said is one of the reasons he seek collaborations from government agencies. Besides the project Federal Housing Authority has come to commence, the governor said Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development have been given 50 hectares of land for their own project.

The state he said would do anything that could help attract development. The civil servants he pointed out are at the heart of government.

According to the governor, “.our civil servants are at our hearts, that is why we are doing a lot in the area of Housing. We hsve the Aviation city,Judicial city, Legislation.