FHA Commissions Estate, Complex In Abuja

…As Managing Director and Chief Executive, Hon Ojo promises more commissioning.

The Federal Housing Authority (FHA), on Tuesday, commissioned its Express View Estate 1 and complex in the Lugbe area of Abuja.

Speaking during the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive, Hon Oyetunde Ojo, said the event was in response to the charge given by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Management on assumption of duties about one and a half years ago, on completion of all inherited projects in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said, “On assumption of office about 17 months ago, our management hinged our agenda on this mantra of Renewed Hope, which is embedded in the provision of affordable and livable houses to Nigerians”.

Hon Ojo said his team, in a bid to give Nigerians houses, decided to adopt phased completion of the projects inherited instead of waiting endlessly to complete an entire project.

He noted that it was the same approach the Authority applied in the 100 housing units it commissioned last month in Ajoda, Ibadan.

To ensure affordability, the MD reiterated Management’s policy on carcass or semi-finishing in its upcoming projects.

The Express View Estate, according to him, is the first phase and comprises 50 units of terraces and flats. On full completion, the MD said about 100 units would have been injected into the national housing stock.

The FHA boss said the Authority, through digitalisation, is emerging stronger in delivering faster and seamless services and at the same time protecting its allottees’ properties.

The Authority he in conclusion, would be commissioning more projects in the coming weeks.

The Honourable Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Dangiwa, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Belgore, while congratulating Federal Housing Authority on the quality of job done in the estate, noted that the Renewed Hope Housing Programme of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is real.

The Honourable Minister advocated for a synergy and strong partnership between such agencies like FHA, Federal Mortgage Bank and private developers to change the narrative of housing in Nigeria.

The event attracted such dignitaries as the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Housing and Habitat, Hon Abdul Mumin Jibrin, the MD Federal Mortgage Bank of Niger(FMBN), Shehu Usman Osidi, Director General National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, and the Chairman of IRS Airline, Alhaji Isyaka Rabiu.