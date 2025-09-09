FHA Commences Rehabilitation Of Festac Town

…Commissions the reconstructed 1st gate, 1st Avenue road and solar street light.

In a move to bring back the Festac Town to its former glory, the Management of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) on Monday commissioned the reconstruction of the estate’s 1st gate, the repaired 1st Avenue and the newly installed solar street lights along the same road.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive, Hon Oyetunde Ojo, in his address, said that the event goes beyond commissioning of the reconstructed gate and roads, but marks a take off of the promise his management made about a year and a half ago when they were appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, “when we were appointed by the president, we were given a specific mandate to perform, and restoration of Festac Town was priority to us”.

The FHA boss went on to say that Festac Town is very dear to FHA, not only as a national monument but as the place where the Authority was born.

He said that the first step management is taking is to enhance the security of the estate. This, he said, was why emphasis is laid on securing the first gate.

Не announced that the 2nd and 3rd gates are the next focus, to complete the security of the estate.

The MD announced that through synergy and inter-agency collaboration, the Authority has secured the buy-in of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for the complete reconstruction of both 4th and 7th Avenues, with contractors already mobilised to the site.

Hon Ojo appealed to the Resident Association for total cooperation with the Authority for the maintenance of the estate and securing of the provided infrastructure.

Earlier, the president of the Festac Town Residents Association (FTRA), Barr. MK Adegbenro applauded the leadership of Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, describing it as working the talk. Barr. Adegbenro noted that the MD has kept to his words to enhance the security and livelihood of Festac residents.

He urged residents to cooperate with the FHA management in maintaining the estate and pledged the support of the Residents Association in the running of the estate.

In his own remarks, the Superintendent of Police. Ali, the DCO Festac Division, representing both the DPO and Area Commander, affirmed that the residents of Festac can now sleep with their eyes open.

He noted that the force has intensified its operation in the estate and that Festac is now more peaceful and better secured.

The member representing Amuwo Odofin in the Lagos State House of Assembly. Hon Mrs Foluke Osafile urged the residents to take charge of the estate, describing the estate as their home.

She noted that nobody would maintain the estate better than the residents, who are critical stakeholders.

The Executive Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Prince Lanre Sanusi, in his remarks, applauded the FHA management for exemplary leadership.

Hе appreciated the synergy and cooperation between the Local Government and FHA.

He said the Local Government, on their own, has begun the clearing of shanties within the estate, pointing out that with collaboration with the FHA. Festac would be better for it in the near future. Other dignitaries who graced the occasion were Chief Oscar Odogwu.

Chairman, Balogun Business Association (Trade Fair), Hon Maureen Ashara, Vice Chairman, Amuwo.Odofin Local Government Area, Chief Jimoh Raheem, Baale of Soba and other dignitaries.