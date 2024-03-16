FHA Boss, Oyetunde Ojo Visits Lagos Gov

…Seeks Massive Collaboration

In continuation of the tour of South Western states, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority, Hon Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, on Saturday led the management on a courtesy visit to the Lagos State governor, His Excellency Babajide Sanwolu.

In his remarks, the FHA boss noted that the purpose of the visit was two-pronged; firstly a courtesy visit and secondly to deliver the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President on housing.

In the words of Hon Ojo, ” Our visit is based on two purposes: a courtesy visit, and to deliver the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President on Housing”. Speaking further, the FHA Managing Director noted that affordable housing is a key point in the agenda of the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), therefore to ensure that FHA plays its statutory role towards the success of the programme, the new management under his leadership has decided to visit the state governors in the country, who are the custodians of land to ask for land.

The MD said that the new ‘end user driven’ policy of management is to consult with the various states to find out the models and design of houses to be built for them based on their values and preferences, to enable them to have ownership of the projects, noting that the idea of imposing designs on people is over.

Hon Ojo applauded the laudable achievements of Governor Sanwolu in Lagos especially in the area of Housing, and declared the willingness of FHA to collaborate with the Lagos State Government.

“We are here to ask for land, after the land we then talk about the kind of houses to deliver. We don’t want to impose any designs on you. We want to collaborate with you and share knowledge and experiences with you”.

“The FHA Chief Executive pointed out the benefit that would come to Lagos State through the proposed Housing collaboration with the Authority from the value chain of the industry.

The Authority, Hon Ojo informed the Governor that he intended to deploy such delivery models like Studio apartments and Bedrooms to cater to the young people, He noted that there would be carcasses with electricals and plumbing and a common exterior. This he said would reduce the cost and allow individuals to finish their houses based on affordability. He also said the Authority is planning a Diaspora City project that would cater for the diasporans.

The MD finally craved the indulgence of the State Governor for President Bola Tinubu (GCFR) to flag off and commission an FHA project in Lagos.

Responding, the Governor thanked the MD and his team for visiting Lagos. He acknowledged the fact that the State gas deficit in houses, noting that his government has commissioned about 19 estates

According to him, every effort that will put a roof over the heads of the people is welcomed. He commended the housing vision and model of FHA management, which he said tallies with that of his government.

“Your vision tallies with ours, which is providing accommodations to the people ” “We can collaborate because there are a lot of housing needs in Lagos,” the Governor said.

Governor Sanwolu informed the visiting FHA team that the State plans to go vertical without necessarily being luxurious.

He promised to FHA to acquire land with a caveat that the development must be immediate because there are needs to be met.

Finally, the Governor Congratulated the new FHA management and challenged them to change the skyline and leave their footprint.