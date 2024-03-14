FHA Boss Commences Tour Of South-West

…Visits Ekiti State Governor To Seeks Cooperation

The management of Federal Housing Authority (FHA), on Thursday sought the cooperation of the state governors in a bid to deliver on its cardinal mandate of providing liveable and affordable houses for Nigerians in line with the President’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in housing.

The Managing Director/CE Honourable Oyetunde Ojo tasked the governors on the need for them to help housing authority actualize its aims by providing them land and other necessary supports.

He stated this during their visit to Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebamiji.

Recall that the Management of Federal Housing Authority had embarked on a tour to the South West states as part of its efforts to get State Government’s buy – in in the Authority’s drive to make houses available to Nigerians of all classes in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President.

In his remarks during the visit, Ojo informed the Governor Oyebanji that the visit was primarily to get the State Government’s buy – in in the Authority’s drive to make houses available to Nigerians of all classes in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President.

Ojo stated the the new FHA management under his leadership has decided that people would have to take the ownership of projects that are delivered for them.

He opined that the best way to have this buy -in is to interact with them.

He said: “Our management found It

necessary to go round the states to meet the governors and seek for collaboration to provide houses to Nigerians. As the custodian of land in the state we intend to ask for land to enable us build for their people”

The MD told the governor that his team has come to ask for land in Ekiti State for the purpose of building houses for the people of the state.

He explained that the Authority has come up with various types of houses and models that all classes of Nigerians can benefit from.

He said FHA would be building more of one Bedrooms and studio apartments as well as deliver houses in carcas

According to him, Authority would do the electrical and plumbing fittings with a prototype exterior.

This he said will stop the needless expensive luxurious finishing that affects the cost houses, and allow individuals to finish the houses to their taste and capacity.

Responding, Governor Oyebanji appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing a worthy son of the state in the person of Honourable Oyetunde as the Chief Executive of Federal Housing Authority.

He thanked the MD and his team for choosing Ekiti State to begin the tour of the South West zone.

On the request for land, the governor promised to make as much land as the Authority needs available provided it would be developed within a specific time-frame.

He, therefore, commended FHA management for the vision of consulting all states which would help to know individual state needs, culture and challenges which will make them take ownership of the houses to built for them.