FHA Boss Bags PhD At NOUN’s 14th Convocation

The Executive Director of Finance and Accounts at the Federal Housing Authority, Mathias Terwase Byuan, was conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Business Administration (Finance) during the 14th Convocation Ceremony of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), held on Saturday at the university’s convocation ground in Abuja.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph at the event, Byuan expressed profound gratitude to God for granting him the strength and perseverance to overcome the challenges of academic pursuit.

He also appreciated the support of All Progressives Congress (APC) members, his family, and mentors who stood by him throughout his journey to attaining the academic milestone.

In his convocation address, the Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Olufemi Peters, described the institution as a transformative force in higher education, not only within Nigeria but across international borders.

Peters highlighted the university’s remarkable growth since its establishment in 2003, evolving from a modest student population of 1,230 to over 133,000 students currently enrolled across 120 study centers nationwide.

The ceremony also featured the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees on two distinguished Nigerians: the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina.

The event was graced by friends, family members, and well-wishers of Byuan who came to celebrate with him.

