FHA Begins Construction Of Renewed Estate In Kaduna

…As Gov Una Sani Promises To Support FHA for early completion

The Federal Housing Authority (FHA), on Monday, performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Authority’s Renewed Hope Housing estate in Sobawa, Rigachikun, Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The ceremony which marked the commencement of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s charged Renewed Hope Housing across in the state was performed by the Governor, His Excellency, Senator Uba Sani.

In his address, the Managing Director and Chief Executive, Federal Housing Authority, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo thanked Governor Uba Sani for the goodwill he has always shown the Authority.

The MD recalled that the Governor had on Thursday March 28th, 2024 graciously allocated prime land to the Authority, and also promised to key into the Authority’s project in the state.

He said, “Your Excellency Sir, we are very happy to be back to Kaduna State which has become a home for us in Federal Housing Authority.

“We recall vividly the warm reception and goodwill you showed us when we came calling to solicit for land in Kaduna State.

You not only graciously gave us prime land in the state, but also pledged to key into our project.

The Managing Director said that what FHA was doing, goes beyond adding to the nations housing stock and construction of another estate, but starting the fulfilment of President Bola Ahmed’s promise of providing livable and affordable houses for Nigerians. Hon Ojo noted that optimal productivity is a function of adequate housing, and that FHA is more than ever ready to help Nigerians achieve this.

According to him, “An adequately housed man has all the potentials of maximum productivity and good life”.

The FHA boss declared that Federal Housing Authority is not only going to build this estate. “We are going to create a livable environment which is our signature, a place Nigerians would be proud to call homes” he said.

Underlining managements full commitments to spread the Renewed Hope estates across the country, Hon Ojo noted that Authority on November 6th, 2025 had kick started the project in Uyo, AkwaIbom State having completed the procurement processes for the projects in other zones of the country.

He stated that plans have been concluded for ground breaking in places like Abia, Niger, Ogun, Kebbi, Ekiti and Kogi states, having built very strong partnerships and synergy in those places.

The Managing Director, assuring a speedy completion of the estate, fully funded by FHA from Internally Generated Revenue noted that his management has been completing and commissioning the projects it inherited as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), who on their appointment said explicitly that the days of abandoned projects were over.

He finally thanked his excellency Senator Uba Sani for finding time despite his constricted schedule of presenting his budget to the State Assembly and hosting the 19 northern State Governors, and yet found time to attend to the Authority.

This he said is a full testament of the governor’s populist policy and love for his people’s welfare.

In his own address, Governor Uba Sani noted that the Renewed Hope Housing initiative is a clear indication of President Tinubu’s commitment at addressing Nigerians Housing deficit with particular emphasis on provision of affordable houses for the poor, vulnerable and the underserved across Nigeria.

The Governor noted that the key elements of Mr. Presidents Renewed Hope Housing initiative include projects like New Hope cities and the creation of National Social Housing funds to support housing for low-income earners.

He commended the FHA MD, Hon Oyetunde Ojo for working hard and ensuring that the Renewed Hope estate in Rigachikun, Kaduna becomes a reality. He described Hon Ojo as passionate, capable and very competent.

The governor noted that the provision of affordable houses for Kaduna state citizens is a key priority of his administration.

He stated his government’s commitments to address the housing deficit in the state in line with the administration’s policy thrust and President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope initiative.

Senator Uba Sani noted that his administration has adopted a holistic approach towards filling the identified gaps, which include partnering with local and international investors, the Social Housing Scheme, Public Housing Corporation and Site and Services.

The governor stated that the government recently distributed houses to victims of banditry. He noted that the government had also in November 12th, 2025 commissioned a land mark Family Homes funded social housing project where 100 energy efficient 2 bedrooms bungalows were distributed to indigent widows of Kaduna state.

The State Chief Executive described the Renewed Hope estate in Kaduna as designed to offer succor to the less privileged in Kaduna State and would serve as a symbol of hope and dignity to the citizens of the state.

He therefore pledged that the Kaduna State Government would give Federal Housing Authority all the support it needs to ensure the speedy completion of the project.