FHA Begins 2026 With 3-Day Staff Retreat

…To consolidate on the gains of its positive reforms.

The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has started the new year with a staff retreat aimed at keeping the momentum of the recent positive reforms that are sweeping across the agency.

Tagged, “Consolidating on the Gains of Positive Reforms, the staff retreat has placed the organisation in the ranks of performing agencies, was held at the Ikogosi Resort in Ekiti State.

In his opening address, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of FHA, Hon Oyetunde Ojo, encouraged the staff of the Authority to keep working for the progress of the agency.

He applauded the tenacity and the zeal the staff have shown in imbibing the changes his administration brought, pointing out that it is only through such hard work that FHA would continue growing.

Hon. Ojo reiterated the staff welfarism stance of his administration, which, according to him, can only be sustained through hard work. He projected that staff take-home allowances would be improved on within this first quarter, provided the momentum of hard work is maintained.

The MD also said that the recent staff promotion exercise, which has cleared the backlog of promotions in the Authority, was possible because the agency was solvent and able to pay.

He recalled the precarious situation in the agency when his administration was appointed, but was bold to add that the situation had been turned around through dedication and hard work.

The Managing Director stated that FHA, which once relied on government handouts to operate, has been able to stand on its feet despite being out of appropriation. He noted that through improved Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), the Authority has grown into contributing to the Federation account.

Hon. Ojo declared that 2026 would be a year of massive housing construction, starting with the commissioning of the FHA Housing Estate in Bwari, Abuja, within the first quarter of this year.

In their remarks, the Executive Directors, Estate Management Services, Projects Implementation and Housing Finance and Accounts, in unison commended the leadership style of the Managing Director, which is multilateral-based. This, they said, had moulded them into a team.

They also applauded the staff who were receptive to the reforms brought by management.

The Retreat drew professionals from different fields, like Prof. Adetunji Oso (SAN), Prof. Josiah Oladelr Babalola, Gbadegedin Omotayo Gbede, and Prof. Felis Kayode Omole. who spoke on 8 topics such as: Contracts, land documentation, dispute prevention, and housing laws; Quality assurance, maintenance culture, durable materials, climate resilience infrastructure, Branding, customer trust, digital marketing, public perception, etc.