FG’s youth confab, good development, says Osifeso

Share

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman of Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Dr) Segun Osifeso, has lauded President Bola Tinubu on his plans to convene a national youth confab to discuss issues affecting the youths. Aare Osifeso, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Ota, Ogun State on Friday, commended the President on this initiative as the confab would address diverse challenges and opportunities confronting young people in the country.

He said that the youth confab would give the youths the much-needed platform to express their grievances and proffer solutions to achieve a better Nigeria. The renowned Surveyor stressed that the confab would provide the youths an avenue to come up with their own ideas and let them have an interaction with the government. “Convening such a confab for our youths has once again demonstrated the President’s commitment to a better Nigeria, more so that with this forum, the youths will now understand where Mr President is coming from and the President will also understand the grievances of the youths.

Share

Please follow and like us: