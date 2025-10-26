FG’s YEIDEP Postpones Business Grant Disbursement

The Federal Government’s Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalization Programme (YEIDEP) has announced the postponement of its business grant disbursement to Batch A applicants, earlier scheduled to commence on October 20, 2025.

Speaking in Lagos, the Programme’s Coordinator-General, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, said the decision was necessitated by the need to ensure a transparent, accountable, and accurate disbursement process.

He cautioned applicants against fake news circulating on social media platforms claiming that the disbursement had commenced, warning that internet fraudsters were spreading false information to extort money from unsuspecting Nigerians.

Iyere emphasized that all benefits under the programme are entirely free of charge and urged the public to disregard criminal elements attempting to exploit the process for financial gain.

“We warn and caution all our registered applicants and potential beneficiaries to ignore the fake news which has flooded different social media platforms falsely reporting that YEIDEP’s business grant disbursement has taken effect. Internet fraudsters are the ones peddling these fake reports in their desperate attempt to misinform innocent Nigerians and extort them,” he stated.

“Please be conscious not to allow anyone to deceive you. Every benefit or gain relating to YEIDEP is offered free of charge. We therefore advise everyone to be well-guided and ignore criminal elements who may want to extort money from the public through fake news,” he added.

The Coordinator-General further disclosed that the registration portal will reopen on October 27, 2025, for Batch B recruitment, reaffirming the programme’s commitment to ensuring that all registered members receive their entitled benefits.

“We sincerely wish to express our commitment towards the successful implementation of YEIDEP, as we work to ensure that every registered member receives the benefits entitled,” he said.