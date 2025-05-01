FG’s Unequal, Discriminatory Policies Enabling Hostilities –ACF

Share

The Arewa Consultative Forum, (ACF) has raised the alarm over what it called discriminatory policies of the Federal Government, saying it is contributing to hostilities against northerners in other parts of the country.

Speaking through Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, Chairman, ACF BoT at its meeting in Kaduna yesterday, the apex Northern socio-political body said while the North has always opened its doors to other Nigerians, the move was not been reciprocated by other Nigerians, adding that the development is making some Northerners to consider their membership of the union.

The forum also lamented that in the recent past there have been a “mad scramble for land in the North by foreigners”, and called on authorities in the region to institute land reforms that will ensure that Northerners do not become landless in their own territory.

The ACF BoT Chairman also decried the security situation in the country, especially in the North, saying: “We regret to observe that the situation, particularly that of insecurity in Northern Nigeria, has not improved; as a matter of fact, despite the best efforts of our increasingly overstretched security forces, it has gotten worse and keeps deteriorating by the day.

“Senseless killings have persisted in parts of Plateau, Borno, Benue, Niger, Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, and other parts of the North.

In spite of this, we wish to assure all the people of the North of our determination to take all necessary measures in consultation and collaboration with our political, traditional, religious and other leaders to bring this crisis to an end in the shortest time possible.”

The forum said apart from the insecurity: “We must review and condemn in the strongest possible terms, the growing hostility and attacks against Northerners that choose to live or pursue livelihoods in the southern states of Nigeria.

Even innocent Northerners on journeys through southern states get killed or subjected to inhumane treatment, a tragedy which, unfortunately, successive administrations in this country have failed to stop.

“The maltreatment and attacks on Northerners in the South is especially ironic and painful given the fact that, for centuries, the North has kept its doors wide open and welcomed people from all parts of Nigeria, courtesy of our unlimited hospitality and brotherhood. It is deeply regrettable therefore, that Southerners have refused to reciprocate this noble gesture by the North.

“In fact, in many parts of the South, especially in the Southeast, a Northerner cannot expect to acquire one square foot of land, not to speak of owning any significant landed property. “The time has come for governors and legislators in the Northern states to carry through a comprehensive reform of the system of land ownership and control.

The need for this reform is self-evident, especially given the current mad scramble for land in the North by foreigners. Authorities in the North must ensure that Northerners do not become landless in their own territory.” According to ACF, there is also a growing hostility and hate mongering against Northerners in the South, explaining that it:

“Appears to be exacerbated by the current unequal and discriminatory policies of the Federal Government toward the North, these negative developments have prompted a growing disenchantment and disillusionment amongst Northerners against the Federation of Nigeria. Some in the North now openly question the rationale or justification for remaining in the union.”

Speaking on the situation in the FCT, he said: “The law creating the FCT Abuja in 1976 specified a number of actions to be taken by the Federal Government as preconditions for the area to become the federal capital territory.

One important condition was that the indigenous population within the area demarcated as FCT would be paid adequate compensation and relocated to the neighbouring states that currently include present-day Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Kogi and Kaduna. It has been about 50 years since that law was passed, but the Federal Government has failed to adequately implement its provisions.

“As a matter of fact and much to the regret of fair-minded Nigerians, the indigenous people of the FCT, have been forcefully driven away from their ancestral land and rendered landless and homeless through no fault of theirs. “This injustice and maltreatment of the indigenous people of the FCT Abuja call for an urgent review.

The time has come for Nigeria to fulfil its obligations towards the indigenous people of Abuja, including the creation of their own state within the federation of Nigeria.” Speaking about elections, he said: “For the avoidance of doubt, we must reiterate our faith in the principle that says all politics is local.

In other words, Northern Nigeria will remain faithful not to particular politicians or political parties but to those who care about our regional interests and are willing to promote and protect them.

“The North has 19 out of the 36 states. We also have the FCT as a veritable component. We have a majority in the Senate, the House of Representatives, the National Economic Council as well as the Council of States.

The North occupies close to 75% of Nigeria’s land area and about 60% of the population. An area this big and this strong can never be subdued by any opponent provided we remain united and place our region above all other considerations.”

