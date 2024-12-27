FG’s Tax Reform Could Trigger Economic Woes – Bauchi Gov

Share

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed yesterday warned that the Federal Government’s tax reform policy could lead to an economic crisis, particularly in the North. According to him, any tax reform should prioritize unity and avoid harming any region.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum chairman urged the Federal Government to reassess its economic policy because of the severe hardships in the country.

He stressed the need for leadership that prioritizes citizens’ wellbeing and challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to implement people-centred policies.

Mohammed congratulated Christians on a peaceful Christmas celebration and encouraged them to uphold the spirit of unity and love during the festive season.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman Abraham Damina commended the governor for fostering inclusivity and extending support to Christian communities.

Share

Please follow and like us: