FG’s Tariff Wavers, Duty-Free Policy Could Help Firms – May & Baker

…as company launches 7 new products next year

Against the background of the rising cost of drugs arising from the exit of some pharmaceutical giants from Nigeria including GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Sanofi, and Procter & Gamble (P&G), May & Baker has sought the intervention of the Federal Government to make the importation of drug manufacturing machines duty-free.

This comes as the company announced it is on track to launch at least seven new products next year with several more in the pipeline, at different stages of registration or development.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of May & Baker, Mr. Patrick Ajah who made these known yesterday, also urged the government to remove customs tariff on

some medical products so as to import them at a lesser cost.

In addition, he noted that the above measures are some of the things that would encourage pharmaceutical companies operating in the country to fill the gap being created by the existing firms.

Ajah spoke at the May & Baker’s 2023 year-end press parley which was held in Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday.

For instance, the Managing Director of May & Baker cited hurdles some companies that are interested in manufacturing medicines locally in the country currently face, including going through hell and high waters to get approval.

According to him, right now some companies have built facilities and have not gotten approval from the government. On the contrary, Ajah reasoned that making the approval process less cumbersome is one of the measures that could make existing pharmaceutical companies/firms fill the gaps.

Recall that three major pharmaceutical giants: GSK, Sanofi, and P&G are discontinuing operations in the country, citing the harsh economic environment. This has negatively impacted the cost of the medicines the companies produce, leaving patients and consumers of medicines at the mercy of skyrocketing costs.

However, in his address, the managing director of May & Baker raised hope that existing companies could fill the gap, provided the federal government could play its role of making the business environment friendly and convenient by making the imports of some equipment duty-free and through the removal of tariffs on some imported drugs.

On expensive products as a result of companies leaving Nigeria, Ajah said May and Baker is expanding its operations as well as broadening its range. He said, “This is also one of the things we are doing. We are trying to expand our operations and broaden our range. We are doing this by making sure some of the gaps that are created, we can fill them.”

Citing the example of Panadol, a GSK product, Ajah said, “Anything you can get from Panadol, you can get it better from Easadol which is a May & Baker product.

“We already have Easadol but we are going to be making a whole lot of advertisements so that people are aware.”

Similarly, Ajah said May & Baker is also branching into the production of many other products. Many of you would have known that a product such as Augmentin (amoxicillin-clavulanate) by GSK is out of the reach of people; it moved from N3,000 to N25,000.

He said, “I am also aware of companies making investments and doing research on these.”

According to him, members of the pharmaceutical manufacturing group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), last month went to a meeting with the minister of health that is encouraging companies such as May & Baker and others to make investments that can help to fill the gap.

“It may not happen immediately but I know some companies are making investments in that regard.”—————–ENDq