FG’s Silence On A’Crt Judicial Miscarriage, Invitation To Anarchy, Youth Group Warns

A Youth Group, “All Youth Re-Oriented Initiative of Nigeria” (AYRION), has upbraided President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government for their silence over the recent confusing judgments and miscarriage of justice in Appeal Courts, warning that the silence may be an invitation to anarchy which may lead to unexpected intervention in the political space.

The Group in a statement issued yesterday and signed by its Spokesperson, Kilamuwaye Badmus, warned President Tinubu to as a matter of urgency call the judiciary to order through the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), saying “annihilation of the opposition parties’ victory through bias and provocative judgments may ruin the nascent democracy being enjoyed in the country”.

The group in a release made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, warned that the President should pay attention to the judicial miscarriage going on in the country, noting that the Court of Appeal in its three recent judgments concerning Zamfara, Plateau and Kano States governorship elections had shown that it is desperate to destroy democracy.

“The manner of upturning the decisions of the people of Zamfara, Plateau and Kano in the last elections by using technicalities is unacceptable. Three Judges of the Court of Appeal cannot overturn the decisions of millions of residents of those states who came out in sunshine and rainfall to carry out their civic duties.

“The confusion in the judgment of the Kano State is most alarming. The confusion the Court of Appeal has caused by reading a different judgment and putting another judgment in True Certified Copy of the judgment is an unpardonable miscarriage of justice. How can a court give two judgments in the same case and victory to the two parties in a case?

“The only conclusion that can be drawn from the judicial debacle in Kano State is that the Court of Appeal changed the judgment after it had concluded deliberations on the matter, and then mistakenly left the original conclusion during the cutting and pasting process.

“President Tinubu will be shirking his responsibility if he decides to be silent in this kind of precarious situation. Many great Nigerians, dead and alive, fought for this democracy and we should not allow the judiciary to truncate our hard-earned democracy.

“We are calling on the President, eminent members of the Bench (both retired and serving) and the Bar, to be interested in what happened. This is not just a mistake that can be merely “corrected” by the Court of Appeal as it does not fall within the ambit of the ”slip rule’, where a court can recall the document and correct an error.

“Such errors that can be corrected must be so obvious that their correction cannot generate any controversy, regarding the judgment or decision of the court. Such errors must be of such nature that their correction would not change the substance of the judgment or alter the clear intention of the Court.

“What we have in the case of Kano judgment cannot be a typographical error as claimed by the Court Registrar. A situation where a cost was awarded can’t be a typographical error. Something must be done to reform our judiciary”, the Group said.