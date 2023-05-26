Fg’s School Feeding Programme’ll Not Stop – Farouq

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Ha- jia Sadiya Umar-Farouq, has assured the Bayelsa State government that the school feeding programme of the Federal Government would continue even as a new administration comes on board on May 29.

Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa at the formal launch of the programme and hand over of utensils to cooks, the minister, who was represented by the Director, Legal Services of the Ministry, Garba Haganawega, advised the state not to delay in starting the programme as it has been domesticated.

She said: “Allay your fears concerning the sustainability of the feeding programme. The Act has been signed and the programme has been transferred into an agency of the Federal Government under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and so it will be sustained.

“Whatever the new administration is coming in to do, don’t be afraid that we are coming almost at the end of this administration; that was the reason it was transformed into an agency.”