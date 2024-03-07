FG’s Scholarship Students Stranded in Russia, China, Others Decry Unpaid Allowances

Some beneficiaries of Nigerian overseas scholarship scheme have described their unpaid stipends and demanded for its immediate release. The students under the umbrella of the Union of Nigerian Students under the Federal Government’s Bilateral Educational Agreement (BEA) Scholarship in Russia, Morocco, Algeria, China, Hungary, and a few other countries, said they have been hit by untold hardship, warranting their cry for help.

The spokesperson of the Coalition of all the Nigerian Bilateral Education Agreement Students’ Association, Ayuba Yushau, who appealed to the Federal Government for urgent attention, noted that the beneficiaries have been financially strained. Yushau in an official statement released to newsmen in Abuja, complained that many of the students in the various countries where they are studying, have become stranded and not able to meet basic needs.

The statement read: “For the past six to eight months, scholars enrolled in various institutions abroad have endured financial strain due to the delay in receiving their stipends. In addition, from the last payments we received (March-August), there was a shortfall of practically two and a half months’ payment. Moreover, some students in China have not received any stipends since they arrived in April and May 2023.

“This delay has led to dire consequences, especially for those residing in countries like Morocco, where the country doesn’t have adequate provisions for school hostels, unlike the other sister BEA countries. This means that stipends are crucial for covering basic expenses, such as housing, electricity bills, handouts, internet bills, water bills, transportation, and food.

“Regrettably, some students have faced eviction as they struggled to meet rent payments, while others have tragically fallen ill due to hunger, requiring urgent medical attention. These hardships persist amid the ongoing delay in stipend disbursement. “Similarly, students in Russia are grappling with the harsh reality of an increased cost of living, exacerbated by the prolonged delay in stipend disbursement. Forced to navigate financial hardships amid the pressures of academic stress, many students have been pushed to the breaking point, which is diverting their focus from their primary goal of academic excellence.