Fg’s Road Projects, Broader Infrastructural Feat By Tinubu — Umahi

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, says the ongoing road connectivity projects in the country remain a broader infrastructure feat of President Ahmed Tinubu to rebuild Nigeria’s major transport corridors. Umahi asserted on Saturday in Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi during his inspection of the federal government road projects in the state.

He noted that the Government of President Tinubu was committed to rebuilding critical road infrastructure across the Southeast and Nigeria at large. According to Umahi, the projects, especially roads, are part of the broader infrastructure agenda of the President to rebuild Nigeria’s major transport corridors with durable concrete roads.

“This road project will connect to the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, creating a continuous route that will significantly improve transportation and economic activities in the southern and other regions. “The first section of the project covers about 125.5 kilometres with a contract value of approximately N454 billion.

“30 per cent of the funding has already been released by the Federal Government. “The road begins from Calabar and passes through Ndibe Beach, Afikpo, Amasiri and Onueke, before linking to other national highways that will connect Abuja.

“The highway is a strategic project that can link agricultural communities, fishing settlements and emerging industrial zones across the region,” he stated. On the 1.5-kilometre bridge in Ndibe Beach, Afikpo, the Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress and quality of work. “The bridge is being constructed using a sophisticated launching system where cranes move from pier to pier.

“The bridge, when completed, will bring an easy transportation route for riverine communities connecting easily to the Cross River State. “Yes, we have fully adopted concrete pavement. Use of concrete for road construction has come to stay in the country.

This is because the material is more durable and can last up to 100 years,” Umahi added. The minister also inspected flyover bridge construction at Onueke, Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi, among others.