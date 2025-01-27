FG’s Revenue Collection Cost Rises By 77.6% To N989.31bn

Share

The cost of revenue collection by the country’s key revenue collection agencies, such as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), rose by 77.61 per cent, or N432.30 billion, to N989.31 billion in 2024 from N557.01 billion in the preceding year, findings by New Telegraph show.

An analysis of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) communiqués and data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), indicates that revenue collection cost for the agencies in the first six months of 2024, stood at N78.30 billion in January; N66.46 billion in February; N69.54 billion in March; N69.53 billion in April; N80.51 billion in May and N76.64 billion in June.

In the second half of the year, collection cost for the agencies stood at N99.756 billion in July; N81.975 billion in August; N80.99 billion in September; N97.52 billion in October; N103.31 billion in November and N84.78 billion in December.

Under the existing regulations on cost-of-collection, the FIRS receives four per cent of non-oil revenues; the NCS receives seven per cent of customs duties and levies, while the NUPRC gets four per cent of royalties, rents, and other oil and gas sector revenues.

For instance, the statement issued, by the Director, Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, at the end of the FAAC’s meeting earlier this month, partly read:

“The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), at its December 2024 meeting chaired by the Honourable Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, shared a total sum of N1.424 trillion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of December, 2024 from a gross total of N2.310 trillion.

“From the stated amount inclusive of Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), Exchange Difference (ED), the Federal Government received N451.193 billion, the States received N498.498 billion, the Local Government Councils got N361.754 billion, while the Oil Producing States received N113.477 billion as Derivation, (13% of Mineral Revenue). “The sum of N84.780 billion was given for the cost of collection, while N801.175 billion was allocated for Transfers Intervention and Refunds.”

