FG’s Reforms Reviving Oil, Gas Sector, Says Abbas

The House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas yesterday the oil and gas industry, especially the downstream sector, is witnessing revival under President Bola Tinubu.

He said this yesterday at the First Annual Downstream Petroleum Week, organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Downstream).

Abbas, represented by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, said the energy sector holds the key to unlocking the nation’s economic growth and called for concerted efforts to reposition the industry.

According to him, the effective take-off of Dangote Refinery marked a turning point in the nation’s quest for energy self-sufficiency.

He also said the anticipated emergence of other private indigenous refineries underlines the need for the National Assembly to continue to create a functional environment for industries to thrive.

The legislator urged the stakeholders to come up with innovative and creative solutions that will revamp the petroleum downstream sector, contribute to the over – all development of the economy and positively impact the country as a whole.