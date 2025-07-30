FG’s Reforms Optimistic As IMF Raises Nigeria’s 2025 Growth Forecast To 3.4%

…says central banks’ independence key to tackling inflation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded its economic growth forecast for Nigeria this year to 3.4 per cent from the 3.0 per cent it projected for the country in April.

The Fund, which stated this in an update to its flagship World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, released, yesterday, and titled, “Global economy: Tenuous resilience amid persistent uncertainty,” also raised growth forecast for the country next year to 3.2 per cent from the 2.7 per cent it had forecast in April.

Similarly, the IMF upgraded its growth forecast for sub-Saharan Africa to 4.0 per cent for 2025 and 4.3 per cent for 2026 from the April WEO’s projections of 3.8 per cent and 4.2 per cent respectively.

The upgrade for Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa reflects a more optimistic outlook by the Fund, which raised its forecast for global economic growth to 3.0 per cent for 2025 and 3.1 per cent for 2026.

It stated: “Global growth is projected at 3.0 per cent for 2025 and 3.1 per cent in 2026. The forecast for 2025 is 0.2 percentage point higher than that in the reference forecast of the April 2025 World Economic Outlook (WEO) and 0.1 percentage point higher for 2026.

This reflects stronger-than-expected front-loading in anticipation of higher tariffs; lower average effective US tariff rates than announced in April; an improvement in financial conditions, including due to a weaker US dollar; and fiscal expansion in some major jurisdictions. “Global headline inflation is expected to fall to 4.2 per cent in 2025 and 3.6 per cent in 2026, a path similar to the one projected in April.

The overall picture hides notable cross-country differences, with forecasts predicting inflation will remain above target in the United States and be more subdued in other large economies.” The Bretton Woods institution further said: “Risks to the outlook are tilted to the downside, as they were in the April 2025 WEO. A rebound in effective tariff rates could lead to weaker growth.

Elevated uncertainty could start weighing more heavily on activity, also as deadlines for additional tariffs expire without progress on substantial, permanent agreements. “Geopolitical tensions could disrupt global supply chains and push commodity prices up. Larger fiscal deficits or increased risk aversion could raise long-term interest rates and tighten global financial conditions.

Combined with fragmentation concerns, this could reignite volatility in financial markets. “On the upside, global growth could be lifted if trade negotiations lead to a predictable framework and to a decline in tariffs.

Policies need to bring confidence, predictability, and sustainability by calming tensions, preserving price and financial stability, restoring fiscal buffers, and implementing much-needed structural reforms.”

However, the IMF warned that any loss of central bank independence could undermine efforts to keep inflation expectations in check, potentially triggering a wave of financial, monetary and macroeconomic instability.

Commenting on the report, IMF’s Chief Economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, said: “The world economy is still hurting, and it’s going to continue hurting with tariffs at that level, even though it’s not as bad as it could have been.