FG’s Reform Policies Attract $7bn From Foreign, Local Investors

The Federal Ministry of Finance has said that the reform policies embarked by President Bola Tinubu’s administration has attracted about $7 billion investments into Nigeria’s economy.

The Finance and Coordinating Minister, Adebayo Adewale Edun disclosed this in his keynote speech titled: Driving, Prosperity, Private Sector Partnerships for Economic Transformation at official launching of PepsiCo Inc, new expanded snacks manufacturing facility in Lagos. Cheetos is one of the company’s most popular snack brands globally into the Nigerian market.

He noted that the economy had already showed the tangible results of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s drive to stabilise the economy and prepare it as an attractive location for investors, including domestic investors, foreign investors, manufacturers, and exporters.

The minister of the Economy explained that President Tinubu administration’s reform policies being embarked upon are game changer and Nigerians can witness its trajectory as it has shape the country’s GDP positively. Edun said: “It is the economic reforms which are anchored on two key objectives, first, the macroeconomic environment as I said earlier, where private sector are being giving free hands to operate successfully.

“As you are all familiar, this is a very well informed audience you’re all familiar with the major steps President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took to correct years of distortions in the Nigerian economy by removing subsidies of fuel, subsidies of foreign exchange that were causing 5 per cent of GDP that have now allowed the restoration of the fiscal balance with more funds and resources available for productive investment.

“As we know with the liberalisation of the foreign exchange, the correction of the distortion, the implementation of market prices, it is that liquid and predictable environment that led directly to the investment that we saw today. “I believe that PepsiCo Inc and DP World knows themselves. I guess and overheard that well over $20 million went into this manufacturing factory that we employed, and we saw and we commissioned or launched today.”

Also, General Manager, PepsiCo Foods Nigeria, Felix Enwemadu noted the ” launch of Cheetos was more than the arrival of a beloved global brand, stressing that it was a celebration of PepsiCo’s belief in Nigeria’s potential.