FG’s Redemption of $500M Eurobond Crashes Foreign Debt to $41.59BN

Federal Government’s redemption of outstanding Eurobond of $500 million and payment of $413.859 million, being the first principal repayment of $3.4 billion loan has reduced the country’s external debt component from $43.16 billion on June 3, 2023 to $41.59 billion as of September 30, 2023. The loan was obtained in 2020 from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to tackle COVID-19.

According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), which confirmed the redemption of outstanding Eurobond yesterday, Nigera’s total public debt as of third quarter (September 30, 2023) was N87.91 trillion, showing 6 percent marginal increase compared to the June 30, 2023 figure of N87.38 trillion.

The current N87.91 trillion figure comprises both domestic and foreign debts owed by the Federal Government, the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Federal Government during the outbreak of COVID-19 accessed and utilised an IMF lending window to tackle economic challenges thrown up by the pandemic.

According to the debt agency, “the servicing of these debts in addition to other debts are clear demonstrations of Federal Government’s commitment to honouring its debt obligations. Notwithstanding, Mr President’s initiatives and actions towards revenue generation remain important for Nigeria’s overall fiscal balance,” DMO disclosed. The Federal Government relies on borrowings (domestic and foreign sources) to fund budget obligations.

The 2024 N27.5 trillion budget awaiting National Assembly endorsement has N9.92 trillion non- debt recurrent expenditure, N8.25 trillion for debt service and N8.7 trillion capital expenditure. The 2024 budget deficit is estimated at N9.18 trillion, which is equivalent to 3.88 per cent of the country’s GDP. This marks a decrease from the N13.78 trillion deficit recorded in 2023, representing 6.11 per cent of the GDP.

To finance 2024 budget deficit of N9.18 trillion, government plans to borrow new funds, amount- ing to N7.83 trillion. A sum of N298.49 billion will come from privatization proceeds, and N1.05 trillion will be obtained through the drawdown on multilateral and bilateral loans secured specifically for development projects.