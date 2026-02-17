FG’s Policy Game-changer For Women In Aviation–NCAA

The Lagos Regional Manager of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Bukola Teriba, yesterday urged women in the aviation industry to take advantage of the Federal Government’s policy to aim for greater heights.

In a statement, she said the Bola Tinubu government had given room for women to showcase their capabilities and professionalism, with many occupying various managerial positions in agencies under the Ministry of Aviation.

Terbia said this after receiving “The Woman of the Day” award from the Women in Aviation (WAI) at the 2025 Award Night in Lagos.

She lauded the efforts of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo and NCAA Director-General Chris Najomo for supporting women in the sector. She said: “The government is empowering women in all fields. Women are not left behind in the industry; we have shown that what men can do, women are doing better.”