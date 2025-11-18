‘FG’s Plan To Raise $410bn For Power By 2060 Unrealistic’

The Chief Executive Officer, Energy Culture Limited, Mr Ahmad Damcida, and a retired Power Engineer with the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), Engr. Ewetumo Abraham, have said that the plan by the Federal Government to raise $410 billion by 2060 for the power sector is unrealistic.

They spoke in separate interviews with New Telegraph at the weekend. Vice President Kashim Shettima while speaking during the opening of the Nigerian Renewable Energy Innovation Forum 2025, had said Nigeria planned to raise about $410 billion by 2060 to overhaul its power system and expand clean energy sources.

Sources said the target is to reach an installed power capacity of 277 gigawatts (GW), up sharply from the current operational capacity of 13–15 GW. Abraham said, regrettably, the Federal Government does not appear to have fully comprehended the enormity of the power sector woes.

He said: “The plans outlined are unrealistic in the present circumstances. These plans are also a misplace of priorities in the sector. Right now, the Federal Government seems to be baiting and boxing the states into a sharp corner of energy poverty deadline.”

Damcida said the problem in the nation’s power sector transcends funding. He stated that there was the need for holistic analysis of the problem in the country by all stakeholders. He said: “It ($410 billion) is unrealistic and even if the government raises the money, government cannot solve the problem.

The problem is not money. The problem requires more than money. Solving the natural power dilemma is a rocket science. This is rocket science, forget about it.

It’s not what you just sit down and solve. It’s not one person thinking and solving the problem It’s a collective solution that requires the government bending, the citizens bending, the associations, the unions, everybody has to bend backwards, all of us to solve this problem.

“So, raising that capital, if you look at $400billion, it is not a joke. From 1999 to date, the entire capital flow that has come into Nigeria, in terms of investment into Nigeria, is less than $400 billion. 1999 to date, is 25 years.

So, are you telling me that what you could not achieve in the previous 25 years, you want to achieve it in the next 35 years? So, we need to be very realistic. To talk and make political statement and mislead the public is very easy.”

He added: “My position is just a bit blunt, I just have to say it as it is, because we can keep misleading the public due to one form of sentiment of the other. So first and foremost, you cannot predict what the future of energy would be and then start to make budgets for those provisions without, first of all, understanding the problems.

“In Nigeria, if you look at what we’ve done, even with the renewables that actually have created better access by the operational electricity supply. The total renewables installed in Nigeria are less than 10 megawatts.

The total solar system, all the grants given, the amount of grants given for renewables in Nigeria are about almost getting to $2 billion. That is the amount of grants given. Grants and programs of renewables, the World Bank, another financial institution, and the government itself is almost $2 billion.

“Compare the total volume of electricity supply and then com-pare it to the almost $2 billion that have been given as grants. So, there is a problem. There is a mismatch.

That money can do more if we just focused on conventional electricity. “Secondly, all the power plants or majority of the power plants in Nigeria that are natural gas-fired are away from the wellhead. They need to be in the Niger Delta, near the wellhead so that you don’t spend money on pipeline, building a power plant.

You are better off spending money on transmission lines than spending money on gas pipelines to go to a power plant. Let the power plant being near the oil well.

“That time when these power projects and contracts were given the last $16 billion during the former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s time, the Niger Delta was unstable. The idea of keeping the power plants away from the Niger Delta was almost a mitigation against security risk.

“But in truth, you only extended the security risk because if they break the pipeline that is carrying gas, you’ll be out. So, locate the power plants near the gas plant that is near the wellhead. Let everything be located in the Niger Delta.

Then you can send transmission lines to other locations So it is not a function of just waking up to say, you need $410billion would solve the power problem. No!” Damcida said the challenges in the power were not what can be equated with money to resolve, adding that it is important to first analyse and understand the dimensions of the challenges.

He opined that after the analysis, then those challenges that policy can resolve should be selected, then those challenges that awareness can resolve, should be selected and those challenges that money can resolve can then be selected and they all be addressed accordingly.

He said: “You select those challenges that education can resolve in terms of capacity building of the manpower. Today a lot of our electricians learnt the work through apprenticeship, no certification, no documentation.

We’ve seen this because we take students from a polytechnic to our plant. We have a plant in Agbara. “We’ve taken students there.

But basically the understood the theory, but they couldn’t tell what was wrong in an electricity generating turbine, they couldn’t tell what was what. But they understood it in theory, because they’ve never seen it before.

So the quality of education, too, needs to improve. That would naturally improve the quality of manpower. And then the whole idea of anybody who works under somebody for two, three years, can become an apprentice electrician, is not done.