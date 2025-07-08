FG’s New Roadmap, Lifeline For TVET

Hope for viable TVET had been dashed in the past –Bugaje

Modalities’re in place to sustain the TVET initiative –Govt

TVET Faced with the neglect and poor delivery of Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and the attendant low performance, the Federal Government has risen to the challenge to revive and transform the comatose subsector and align it with the nation’s quest for technical and industrial development

Should the current quiet moves by the Federal Government to resuscitate, rejig and recreate a new direction for Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sail through, the nation may soon achieve its much desired industrial revolution. The fresh leap, if well galvanised, is expected to transform, strengthen and refocus the new direction for skills acquisition drive required for industrial development of Nigeria.

Under the renewed initiative, the Federal Government planned to scaleup TVET to be attractive and appeal to the younger ones and students particularly in the strive to change the disturbing narrative of technical, vocational and skills acquisition for the national economy.

Unarguably, the challenges and decline facing technical, vocational and skills development education over the years, due to shoddy implementation of the 6-3-3-4 system of education leading to outright neglect and poor curriculum planning and delivery But, concerned with this apparent dilemma and imminent total collapse of technical and vocational education, a supposed critical sub-sector for skilled manpower development and training of artisans needed for rapid industrial growth, the Federal Ministry of Education has pledged to reverse the trend.

Overview

Speaking on the new TVET drive, the fourth major pillar of President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government “Renewed Hope Agenda,” the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof Idris Bugaje, stated that the 38 Federal Technical Colleges across the federation would be rebranded for optimal performance, while additional technical colleges and TVET training centres would be established.

Bugaje, while giving an overview of the new TVET programme during the June edition of the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN) Monthly Dialogue, expressed regrets that the hope for a viable TVET sector had in the past been dashed, saying that propelled this administration to kick start the hope of a new TVET initiative under the Nigerian Skills Qualification Framework of the Federal Government. The theme of the virtual Monthly Dialogue is: “Interrogating Nigeria’s New Technical Vocational Educational and Training (TVET) Programme.

Stakeholders at the zoom monthly dialogue, include National President, Congress of University Academics (CONUA), Dr Niyi Sumonu; Rector of YABATECH, Dr Ibraheem Abdul; Chief Medical Director of LUTH, Prof Lanre Adeyemo; Prof Chijioke Uwasomba of Department of English, OAU; former Administrative Officer, ASUU, Ismail Olawale; Mr Ariyo Muritala and Alhaji Ahmed Adekilekun, former lecturer; among others.

At the moment, we import artisans and other technical workers from Francophone West African countries

According to him, given the renewed vigour, the fresh initiative would avail young Nigerians the opportunity to learn and acquire relevant technical skills that would enable them to meet the demands of the industry, specifically in the areas of building and road construction, oil and gas, transportation, among others.

These skills, he noted, would also go a long way in helping the youths to secure technical jobs outside the borders of Nigeria, and in return bring foreign exchange into the country.

He said the expectation is that by the time the technical colleges are rejuvenated, there would be an increase in admissions, while parents would demand for more, and states would probably begin to convert conventional secondary schools in their domains into technical colleges.

Worried by the failure of the system, Bugaje noted: “Technical colleges are meant to feed polytechnics, but for the absence of functional technical colleges polytechnics are taking inputs from senior secondary schools that have no technical backgrounds.”

Still in his overview, the NBTE boss, who lamented that this trend had been the model for several decades, however, explained that in the 60s and early 70s, technical colleges were really feeding the polytechnic system, and insisted that this new intervention would recreate that policy.

Today, he said, Nigeria has a total of 129 technical colleges (federal, state and private) of which only 38 of them are Federal Government-owned, against over 15,000 senior secondary schools; a proportion that is decimally low, and less than one per cent of the total.

As part of plans to rejuvenate the technical colleges, Bugaje noted that TVET has not witnessed proper attention and thus recording very poor turnout Now, with the initiative, there is high optimism that high enrolment will be attained, as more young people would opt to enroll into technical colleges for the purpose of training.

He, however, recalled that the 38 Federal Technical Colleges, which have now been rebranded, were in the past operated as Federal Science and Technical Colleges with 90 per cent of the students are in the science, and only 10 per cent are in the technical component.

Bugaje, who insisted that this ratio is unacceptable for proper development of TVET, noted that the government under the current arrangements is reverting to them Federal Technical Colleges in line with their original mandate and focus With the take-off of the new TVET initiative, there would be no longer intakes into the science component of the colleges, but only the technical component.

Unlike before, the Executive Secretary further stated that the 38 colleges will now run technical and vocational programmes to be examined by the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

To operate the rebranding, the Federal Technical Colleges have been streamlined into TVET 1, TVET 2, and TVET 3 which are equivalent of SS1, SS2 and SS3, and are expected to takeoff in September, this year. The Federal Government is also to adopt one technical college from each of the 36 states of the federation to increase the number to 74 colleges that will be run as pilots out of the total 129 colleges.

Initiative

As part of moves to make the new TVET attractive, the government has introduced several levels of incentives, as part of the components of the initiative.

Apart from monthly stipends to be paid to the students by the government, the colleges will be free tuition, while they will also provide free accommodation, free feeding to students.

Similarly, the government is also going to pay for their industrial attachments to the industries of the training since skills training cannot be done in classroom workshops, but by practice in real-life situations.

The second component of the TVET initiative is tagged “Master Six,” which is a six-month training at accredited skills training centres by NBTE across the country of which almost 800 centres have so far been accredited.

The target, according to Bugaje, is to have 1,000 accredited centres for the six months training, which he said would be achieved in the next few weeks for the smooth take-off of this component, billed to commence this month (July).

For eligibility, the trainees are expected to upload their data for them to be assigned to the skills training centres near to them. The six-month training is one level skill set, and in which a trainee will make his or her skill choice, and will be assigned by the skills training centres for a training period of six months.

The students or trainees will be paid a monthly stipends of N22,500, a free tuition of a maximum of N150,000 to N180,000, depending on the decision of the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, for the six months; as well as payment for certification.

For certification, the training centres, according to him, are not to award certificates to the trainees, but to be awarded by a third party professional bodies, such as the Nigerian Builders Association, COREN, among other professional bodies.

Such professional bodies, he noted, would assess the quality of skills exhibited by the trainees for the award of certificates, following which the payment for the industrial attachment would be paid to those in Master Six. For the Master Six, Bugaje said the trainees do not need to have any qualification for them to register for the programme, as all they need is to upload their data.

He stated: “Even, if one does not know A, B, C, D, E, or he or she only knows Arabic Alphabet, or he is Almajiri or out-of-school child, or jobless young persons, they are qualified to register for the training by uploading their information.

“The only requirement is for them to submit their National Identification Number (NIN), and once they have NIN, they will be assigned to any of the skills training centres for the six-month training in their chosen areas of skills. Interested persons of any age 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 years old and above, are free to enroll for the skills training under the Master Six component.

According to the NBTE Boss, the other component of the intervention is tagged: “Master 12,” which is limited to Vocational Enterprise Institutions (VEIs) only, which are private sector vocational institutions accredited by NBTE of which about 84 of such vocational enterprise institutions have been fully accredited across the country.

Unlike the Master Six, the accredited VEIs, he explained, are only entitled to admit and train young Nigerians of 15 years in age and adolescents who have their NIN, and not any person of older age for 12 months under the component that will take-off this month.

“So, with this, TVET is really being recreated, and we are going to see a lot of improvements in the system,” Bugaje stressed, adding that Nigeria would no longer importing skilled labour or artisans from the neighbouring countries such as Republic of Benin, Togo and Ghana, as well as other North African countries and Asian nations.

“At the moment, we import artisans and other technical workers from Francophone West African countries. They are the ones doing the tiling, finishing, POP, and a lot of other technical services in the construction and building sites across Nigeria,” he said.

Bugaje, who frowned at the development, expressed regrets over the rate at which artisans from Chad are crossing over to Borno and other northern to provide those skilled services, because Francophone TVET is better than that of the Anglophone, lamenting that “we were almost at the same level at independence, but they are now doing much better than us.”

“That narrative is going to change with the Federal Government’s new TVET initiative,” he stated, assuring Nigerians that this is one aspect of some of the interventions they are going to see at the end of this exercise.

Bugaje added: “We will also stop importing labour for different infrastructural projects such as the expansion of the railway, gas pipeline, Dangote refinery, oil and gas sector, underwater welding, building and construction, and offshore/onshore services that are all being serviced by Asians across Nigeria. “No other country will allow this kind of scenario. Now, the government has realised this, and we are now trying to correct that through this skills intervention. “It will really give a lot of hope to the young people, and hopefully the economy of Nigeria will also improve.”

Sustainability

Meanwhile, on the modality for sustainability of the TVET initiative, the NBTE Executive Secretary said based on the Minister, the intervention is currently being funded with N100 billion set aside to be taken from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to be administered and managed by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) in order to guarantee a sustainable programme.

Though he reiterated that such arrangement would only be a temporary measure, as the Draft Bill establishing the National Skills Fund (NSF), the actual funding agency for the new TVET initiative, is being prepared for approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“This will be a very sustainable way of funding this programme so that beyond the tenure of this government, the country should be able to continue with this trajectory that is not only good for the nation, but to also serve as a renewal of hope for the young Nigerians,” Bugaje added.

On the application portal, the NBTE boss said that many of the aspiring applicants are not able to match their BVN with NIN having created accounts with TVET, stating that this has impeded the submission of their applications as such applications would be rejected.

For applicants in the rural or remote areas of the country that lacked online means or access to the internet to benefit from the programme, he said they could only benefit by trying to get access to the internet and register. Bugaje, who explained that though the training would be physical, noted that this has become necessary in order to have concrete data to track the registration, applicants and the trainees, as well as payment profile under the various TVET components.

He stated that applicants residing in rural areas should try to check their respective local government area headquarters to see if there are skills training centres to facilitate their posting to nearby skills training centres as soon as they are registered. But, he explained that applicants must have to upload their identities and be registered; while the software would post them to training skill centres that are easily accessible to their abodes.

“For rural areas, they have to really do the training physically. There is no way it can be done otherwise,” he noted, saying ICT skills are being integrated in the entire gamut of the vocational and technical skills programme to be imparted to the beneficiaries. Under this, Bugaje said at least four ICT courses, including hardware repairs, computer hardware repairs and maintenance, and programming, or cloud computing, among others, from which a candidate can now choose would be offered.

He said once an applicant starts uploading his or her information, it will give him or her options to make a choice among the ICT courses offered. On the benefits or incentives, he stated that the trainees are going to be given once the applicants start the training and which will be paid on monthly basis into their bank accounts according to participation.

He stated: “There is going to be trainees’ thumb printing every time they visit the centres for training and this will be transmitted to NELFUND automatically. So, if you do not attend to meet the minimum number of days required for a given month, you may not receive your stipends.

“What I am saying is that participants must be consistent at the programmes in order to guarantee payment of their stipends. Within the coming weeks, all the VEIs that have been accredited shall have a thumb printing system to be installed so that every student or trainee coming and going will have a thumbprint to indicate their attendance and capture their details in real time.

The information collated on every trainee with the aid of the thumb printing will serve as evidence of participation to guarantee payment of government’s stipends. In a situation where there are difficulties in making a choice of vocation or where none of the 84 VEIs is in the trainees’ vicinity, Bugaje said such trainees should go for the accredited Skills Training Centres (STC) for the 12 months.

Also, on the measures put in place for the implementation of the policy in order to ensure shortterm, medium-term, and longterm evaluation, he stated that there is already a monitoring and evaluation strategy in place.

According to him, as soon as the programme kicks-off, it would be monitored electronically, virtually, and physically as this aspect is fundamental to effective implementation of the initiative.

The Executive Secretary, who noted that ideally the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) should have been converted to Nigerian Skills Fund, noted that the fund (ITF) had lost direction by going about doing all sorts of training, abandoning its primary mandate.

In view of this, he hinted that the National Council on Skills decided that instead of upgrading or converting ITF into the National Skills Fund, it would be better to create another National Skills Fund so that funding could come from ITF, TETFund and NASENI, which will now be aggregated together.

Alluding to Bangladesh, which has 11.5 million workers in the Middle East, and India with over 50 million across the world, he insisted that Nigeria with 65 per cent of population are young people below 25 years in age, could do the same.

He explained that this would be used to support the Tibet Initiative, and other skills interventions as Nigeria must strive to make skills an important currency of its economy by leveraging on skills to earn foreign exchange.

He, therefore, said the NSF would drive that agenda and other skills interventions to up-skill Nigerian youth so that they could get jobs locally and globally.

Asked how the programme intend to track outcomes such as job placement, entrepreneurship success or continued education for its beneficiaries; what role would NBTE play in ensuring accountability and continuous improvement, as well as specific mechanisms in place to ensure that graduates of this programme are not employable in the labour market, he noted that this programme would be driven by technology and would not be allowed to fail like many others before it due to the Nigerian factor. “It will be digitally driven.

The statistics will be available as monitoring and evaluation at all levels will be carried out, not only by NBTE, but also by the Federal Ministry of Education and all other key stakeholders,” he added. Still on employability issue, Bugaje assured stakeholders that plans to bring in starter packs have been integrated to be distributed to the trainees at the beginning of their training as experience has shown that starter packs given at the end of training were usually sold by majority of the trainees.