FG’s Move To Tackle Insecurity With ‘School Safety Initiative’

Share

Govt: We’re aware security of students, teachers, school facilities is paramount

Stakeholders: We’re apprehensive over workability of initiative

INITIATIVE Despite the launch of Safe School Initiative by the Federal Government to tackle persistent attacks on schools, abduction and killing of students and teachers by Boko Haram and other bandit groups, stakeholders are sceptical if it will not be another effort in futility, REGINA OTOKPA reports

Crisis

The high level of insecurity in the country, especially the incessant violent attacks on schools and educational facilities by Book Haram insurgents and other bandit groups, has continued to pose a great threat to the Nigerian school system. To the government and other critical stakeholders, the anxiety of insecurity in the face of the attendant abduction and killing of several thousands of school children and teachers, as well as destruction of school facilities in the last two decades, have become a source of concern. This is as the worrisome level of attacks, mostly on schools and educational institutions in NorthEast, the supposedly hotbed of Boko Haram insurgency and banditry, and other parts of Northern states, led to steady decline in school enrolment and pupils’ retention that triggered the high figure of out-ofschool children, put by UNICEF at over 20 million children, the highest in Sub-Saharan Africa. Faced with the insecurity challenges and the need to nip it in the bud, the Federal Government and other key stakeholders in the nation’s education sector, as well as the international community have raised concerns on how to tackle the menace. Today, it is no gain saying that the nation’s education sector is under siege of insecurity in the last two decades, when the sector first witnessed violent attacks unleashed on schools by different militant groups, especially in the North-East region of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa states. The various attacks and terrors have left much to be imagined, given the quantum of destruction to school facilities and threat this posed to school enrollment, as parents are frightened to send their children and wards to school in the affected states. However, these violent attacks on schools and education generally were heightened in 2014, when Boko Haram, an Islamic terrorist group, which is opposed to western education, launched an attack on Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Borno State, leaving anguish and sorrow in their trail. During the attack on the school, no fewer than 276 female schoolgirls aged between 16 and 18 years old were kidnapped and whisked away by the insurgents to their various unknown camps. Unfortunately, while the dust raised by the abduction of the Chibok School children was yet to settle, the sect also launched another attack on Federal Science Technical College, Dapchi in Yobe State, where they abducted 110 students and tragically massacred 29 students of Federal Government College, Buni-Yadi. In a renewed vigour, the Islamic Sect, which is particularly opposed to westernstyle modern education, has continued in its terror to unleash horror on schools and other educational institutions. Worst still, the group has also been joined by other bandit groups which have consistently carried out massive destruction on school structures and learning materials, as well as killing and kidnap of students and their teachers for ransom.

All hands must be on deck to salvage the insecurity situation in our schools

The trend, which started by Boko Haram Sect during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan in 2013/2014, when Chibok schoolgirls were kidnapped in their hostels, has subsequently continued unabated as bandits are now on their prowl. They attack schools and employ the tactics of kidnapping and abduction of hundreds of students at a go from both government and private schools for ransom through which several billions of naira had so far been paid by the government, schools management and parents in the last few years.

Initiative

Meanwhile, following the uproar that greeted the unabated abduction and killing of school children and their teachers, and damage of school infrastructure; local, national and international community, launched the Safe School Initiative (SSI), as part of moves to tackle insecurity in Nigerian schools.

The Safe School Initiative was launched by the UN Special Envoy for Global Education, Gordon Brown, alongside Nigerian Global Business Coalition for Education and private sector leaders at the World Economic Forum Africa, a few years ago. The initiative, in the first instance, was launched as a national, continental and global approach to stem the tide of attacks on schools and address the high figure of out-ofschool children in Nigeria.

Curiously, it became evident that there was an urgent need to protect schools from Boko Haram onslaught so that education could continue, as the killing, abduction and destruction of schools continued to dampen the morale and people’s participation in education since parents are no longer sure of the safety of their children should they continue going to school.

The consistent attacks, as it were, have far-reaching consequences on education as it negatively affects learners’ school attendance, teachers’ stability and the general quality of education. According to stakeholders, the fear created by the incessant attacks has resulted in massive school dropout rates, diminished enrollment, and compromised educational quality in schools, and which is unacceptable.

Against this backdrop, it is perhaps worrisome that when children are not adequately educated, the economic development and social progress of the community, state and the country at large will be grossly affected.

Going by the short, medium and long-term consequences of the attacks on schools and heightened level of insecurity, the Federal Government without much ado, endorsed the Safe Schools Declaration (SSD) and the launching of the Safe Schools Initiative (SSI).

Launched in May 2014, the Safe School Initiative is aimed at protecting students, teachers, and families in schools and to make learning environments safer by providing a safe, secure and enabling environment for effective teaching and learning to thrive.

Since safety is a collective responsibility, the initiative entails a combination of schoolbased interventions, community interventions to protect schools; and special measures for at-risk or vulnerable populations.

Designed to be implemented firstly in security volatile states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, where a state of emergency had already been declared on school security, the initiative would cover other states in the North, and eventually the entire country.

Part of the objectives of the Safe School Initiative, are to ensure that children can attend school without interruption, rebuilding of school infrastructure with safety in mind, introduce community-oriented safety strategies in schools, provide psychological support to students who have experienced trauma, offer school tuition to children and youths in refugee camps and municipalities with high refugee populations.

For smooth running of the Safe School Initiative, the Federal Government launched the Safe Schools Fund as an initial response with a contribution of $10 million and another $10 million pledge from the private sector, to be managed by the Ministry of Finance. The Fund is to be complemented by the establishment of the Nigeria Safe Schools Initiative MultiDonor Trust Fund (MDTF) for UN support, co-financing and implementation of activities pertaining to the initiative.

Also, the Ministry of Education instituted a Joint Committee with the Ministry of Finance, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and other security organisations, under the “National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre (NSSRCC).”

The Centre, as constituted, is mandated to provide communities with information on the possibility and early signs of attacks to be followed by proactive measures on how not to allow attacks on schools and educational institutions to happen.

Added to this, where an attack is imminent, the joint committee is expected to quickly move ahead to evacuate the students from area(s) prone or vulnerable to attack and should the attack unfortunately happen before they secure the school environment, the security agents are to work hand in hand to ensure that the abducted children were rescued within the shortest possible time and moved them to safe areas where education would continue to be delivered to them.

Consciously, the recent statistics indicated that no fewer than 8,000 schools have so far registered under the Safe Schools Initiative platform of the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre, since it was launched in September 2023. Already, 8,058 schools have joined the platform, but only 4,217 schools currently have basic security infrastructure in place, while 3,841 schools were said to lack essential security measures.

The Commander of the Centre, Hammed Abodunrin, who spoke shortly before his handover formalities at the Centre, however, noted that despite some daunting challenges such as internet accessibility, the initiative has been able to achieve over 80 per cent of its enrollment target.

“We aim to hit a target of 10,000 schools by the end of the year and we are on track to achieve this,” he stated, saying that every school that registered with the Centre stands to benefit from its basic security education programme through sensitisation about their safety and security.

Given the fact that many more schools are yet to register under the Centre, the former Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, said there was an urgent need to properly sensitise relevant education stakeholders on why the National Policy on Safety, Security and ViolenceFree Schools (NPSSVFS) and the National Minimum Standards for Safe Schools, should be operationalised.

He, however, said that doing so, would go a long way in ensuring safety standards across the nation’s educational institutions through the implementation process.

According to him, the adherence to the policy guidance during implementation would also ensure emergency preparedness in case of imminent attacks on learners, educators, and educational institutions nationwide, as well as reduce casualties.

The former Minister stressed: “We are all aware that the security of students, teachers, and educational infrastructure is paramount for sustainable development in all climes. “Within Nigeria, we cannot ignore the grave challenges posed to education in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states due to insurgency.

“It is imperative to note that attacks on education have farreaching implications apart from disruption to the education, lives and future of students, it also affects the future development of our nation detrimentally.”

To checkmate the activities of hoodlums and bandits, today, in some private and government schools, CCTV cameras have been installed or mounted in strategic locations on school premises to monitor visitors coming in and going out of the school, as well as their activities.

Ordinarily, the initiatives, as a matter of fact, were supposed to open the doors for concerted efforts at beefing up security within and around school environments across the country.

In the other Declaration, the Federal Government and its partners made a commitment of $20 million to improve security in schools, especially in the North-East by building fences around the schools.

Meanwhile, with the hosting of the Fourth International Conference on the Safe Schools Declaration in Abuja between October 25 and 27, 2021, views were expressed by stakeholders whether the Federal Government would be able to galvanise the needed support for the Declaration and review progress in achieving its commitments to protect schools and children from further attacks, given the prevailing inactions of the government. The theme of the conference was: “Ensuring Safe Education for All: From Commitment to Practice.”

Of course, the conference as part of plans, was expected to offer the window for states to galvanise action on protecting education in armed conflict by taking stock of progress by states in endorsing and implementing the Safe Schools Declaration, sharing good practice in advancing the commitments in the Declaration, and encouraging greater collaboration across borders to ensure that all students and educators learn and teach in safety.

Stakeholders

However, experts have attributed lack of coordinated efforts on the part of the government to provide adequate security measures in schools in order to tackle security challenges confronting the nation’s educational institutions, as the bane of the security in the Nigerian school system, given unrestricted access to the schools by gunmen.

Speaking on the level of insecurity and its negative impact on the nation’s education development and physique, stakeholders are apprehensive over the workability of the Safe School Initiative, like several other Federal Government policies that were weighed down by policy summersault and poor implementation that rendered them as white elephant programmes.

To some education pundits, there is the doubt that the initiative would end up as another jamboree, if the government failed to marshal the necessary political will in its implementation.

For instance, the Head Teacher of Laudable Academy, Hakeem Akindele, expressed regrets that safety in most public schools is not getting the much needed attention they deserved from the government at all levels.

This is as he stated: “Most of the public schools can easily be accessed by bandits and hoodlums, and perpetrators of evil activities and violence.

In these schools, if the fence is not low, or some parts have fallen off or damaged, the security guards hired will be old men without the needed strength, capacity and agility should violence erupt. In some instances, you will find that the entire back of the school is not even fenced.

“Again, how well are the people hired to guard or secure our schools are being taken care of? Unfortunately, with the level of hunger and hardship in the country, many security men could easily be swayed and compromised with little tips or gifts by these criminal elements to carry out their despicable or heinous activities.

“Therefore, there is an urgent need for the government to do better in terms of providing adequate security in schools and educational institutions.”

Also reacting, an ICT expert with 3Gs Network Solutions Limited, Greg Ezeigbo, insisted that the federal and state governments must consider an active partnership with ICT organisations, as well as public and private security outfits in order to get effective results as far as security of schools is concerned.

While reiterating to the need for schools to engage high technology security formation to fight insurgence, he lamented that “there are insiders, who most times breach the security network by exposing the security lapses or weaknesses of a particular schools thus making it easy for criminal elements to break in and harm the unsuspecting students and teachers.”

“This experience is a sad situation and a worse scenario in checkmating insecurity, as all hands must be on deck to salvage the insecurity situation in our schools,” he noted.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Supersonic Limited, Frank Ohwofa, whose organisation is said to be pioneer of Safe School Initiative in Nigeria, noted that technology is a critical component in addressing abduction and killing in schools.

He said: “We started this early in 2018, with partnership with the Nigeria Police Force. And, of course, the police, as a matter of fact, have already keyed into our programmes and activities.

“Nigeria is a very big country with a huge land mass; it is practically going to be impossible and difficult for physical manning or surveillance of all places of learning and educational institutions across the country.

“We have been working with the police to introduce high-tech security systems for the protection of places of learning and schools across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Share

Please follow and like us: