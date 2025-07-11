FG’s Loan Scheme, Conditional Grant Beneficiaries Hit 900,000

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, says no fewer than 900,000 Nigerians have benefited from the loan scheme and Conditional Grant initiatives of President Bola Tinubu.

Idris made this known yesterday in Minna, Niger at the quarterly meeting of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) with Commissioners of Information from All Progressive Congress (APC)’ governed states.

“Over 900,000 Nigerians have already benefited from the Presidential Conditional Grant and Loan Scheme, supporting small businesses, traders, artisans, and young entrepreneurs.

“Also, over 300,000 students are currently benefiting from the unprecedented Students’ Loan Scheme, ensuring that no young Nigerian is denied access to higher education because of a lack of funds.

“The Bank of Agriculture is being recapitalised to the tune of N1.5 trillion, unlocking financing for farmers, agricpreneurs, and the agro-industrial value chain,” Idris said.

On regional and local development, Idris said the establishment of Regional Development Commissions for the North Central, North West, South East, South West, and South Southis aimed at driving integrated, context-specific development across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.