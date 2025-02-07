FG’s Laudable Initiative On AI Training For Young Nigerians

Share

The future is here. That is talking about the vibrant vision and beautiful dreams of a life made much easier and driven by modern science and technology, as conceptualised by the creative ingenuity of John McCarthy. He is the American-born computer scientist better known as ‘ the Father of Artificial intelligence.

He did so back in the 1950s. Like it or not, the sweeping global influence of AI means that we are not likely to do without it. But the piece of inspiring news is that the President Bola Tinubuled administration has decided, wisely and timely, to get our young minds actively engaged in getting enlightened on the nittygritty of AI.

According to Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, the recent launch of the DeepTech Ready Upskilling programme is to transform Nigeria into a leading hub for the digital economy.

And it comes up with the objective of strengthening the Federal Government’s 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) initiative. Indeed, we consider this lifechanging move as futuristic and forward-looking. But then, there are important questions to answer.

If Nigeria truly hopes to be a future hub for AI in the global landscape, as countries such as the United States, (which is currently far ahead of China), United Kingdom, South Korea and France, according to the Stanford AI Tool 2024 Ranking, or even overtake South Africa on the continent more will have to be done than said. It begins with providing credible answers to these questions.

For instance, has it not become significant for not just our youth but millions of other citizens to understand what the buzz and blitz of AI is all about, and how its adoption and application would impact on our daily lives? Can the government guarantee a stable supply of electricity, to provide an enabling environment while we still battle with the frequent collapse of the National Grid?

Also, the private sector should key into the programme to expand the scope and scale across the country, all because AI is the future and the time to act is right now

What must be done to elevate human capacity development so that we can make the best use of our best brains in the field of AI and data analysis?

To get the needed answers to these questions we must first understand AI. In its simplest form, Artificial intelligence (AI) is the ability of machines, including computers, to simulate human intelligence and perform tasks.

In doing so it uses algorithms and machines to analyse data and make decisions. It performs a variety of functions, including the ability to see, understand and translate spoken and written languages and make recommendations after analysing data.

For instance, Henn Na Hotel in Japan as recognised by the Guinness World Records and owned by Hideo Sawade, a Japanese tourist tycoon, became the first one to be run entirely by robots using AI in 2015. And currently the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has come up with robots that perform different tasks, including cooking food.

So, as the new 3 MTT initiative evolves, it is good to note that it is backed by Google as part of the N2.8 billion grant to upskill young Nigerians in AI. The training is for six months per cohort and will combine self-paced and on-site learning with online support.

The participants will be trained in advanced data analysis, visualisation, data science and machine learning. Others include data architecture, geospatial data science, natural language processing, advanced machine techniques and computer visions. But more can be done to make it both sustainable and impactful.

For instance, Nigeria currently boasts of geniuses in the related field. One of such is Austin Unuriode, the winner of the Data Innovation Award by the Tech Trailblazer Visionary Prize for his groundbreaking work in predictive analytics. Another is Iyanuolowa Odebode, the founder and the chief data scientist at Zeition.

He is leading modern initiatives on data visualisation projects and good enough he is mentoring junior data scientists. Yet another is Chinedu Nwankwo, a finance and technology enthusiast, leveraging data to drive business growth as an expert on data analysis.

Also, Nigeria has Silas Adekunle the world’s highest paid robotics engineer. On the best way forward therefore, the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy should partner with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to link up with some of these brilliant minds and how to leverage on their immense wealth of experience to drive the vision of 3 MTT forward.

Also, the private sector should key into the programme to expand the scope and scale across the country, all because AI is the future and the time to act is right now. But the rules and regulations which guide both its adoption and application must be strictly enforced to prevent it being abused or misused, as it has played out with regards to social media.

Share

Please follow and like us: