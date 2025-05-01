‘FG’s January Deficit Highlights Need To Boost Non-Oil Revenue Sources’

Share

Against the backdrop of falling global crude oil prices and weakerthan-expected domestic oil production, the surge in Federal Government’s overall fiscal deficit to N1.13 trillion in January, underlines “the urgent need to expand Nigeria’s fiscal space by boosting non-oil revenue sources,” analysts at CSL Research have said.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the Economic Report for January 2025, recently released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

They noted that the provisional data for January 2025 showed a significant decline in gross Federation Account earnings, which was driven by reduced revenues from both oil and non-oil sources.

Specifically, they pointed out that gross receipts stood at N1. 94 trillion, representing a 31.35 per cent decrease compared to N2.83 trillion recorded in December 2024, and falling 35.22 per cent short of the N3.01 trillion budgeted benchmark for the period.

Further commenting on the CBN report, the analysts said: “Non-oil revenue remained the largest contributor to gross Federation Account earnings in January 2025, accounting for 68.67 per cent of total revenue at N1,334.52 billion.

Although this represented a 22.18 per cent decline from the N1,714.78 billion recorded in December 2024, it exceeded the budgeted target of N1,232.82 billion by 8.25 per cent.

