FG’s Interventions In Agric To Tackle Rising Food Prices, Says Minister

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) on Thursday stated that the Federal Government’s agricultural interventions would address the rising prices of food in the country.

Sen. Abubakar Kyari, the Minister of Agriculture, made this known during an on-the-spot assessment of the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and AgroPocket Programme in Kwadom community, Yamaltu/ Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State.

Kyari emphasised that President Bola Tinubu’s administration was committed to revitalising the agricultural sector to boost food production, create jobs, and address the escalating food prices in the country.

Represented by Mr Adewoye Adeyemi, his Senior Special Adviser on Food Security, Kyari explained that the government was supporting farmers by subsidising inputs to help ease the impact of the high costs of farming materials.

He also highlighted that initiatives aimed at boosting productivity through innovative technologies and mechanised farming were underway.

“We are doing a lot to change the narrative in the agriculture sector because Mr President is concerned about food security. “We are providing massive support to farmers for both wet and dry season farming to ensure yearround agricultural activities that will increase productivity,” Kyari stated.

The Minister pointed out that the support for farmers would help reduce the financial burden of expensive farming inputs, which often limited farmers’ ability to cultivate large areas of land.

Kyari further revealed that the Federal Government had started receiving some of the 2,000 tractors that would be used for mechanised farming. He said: “These tractors would soon be deployed for large-scale cultivation to enhance productivity.”

