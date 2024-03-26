FG’s Innovative Public Service Yielding Results – HOCSF

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF) Folasade Yemi-Esan has said the government’s decision to sustain innovation in the civil service is yielding positive results. She said this yesterday at the award ceremony of the fourth edition of the annual Federal Civil Service Innovation Competition in Abuja.

Yemi-Esan said: “Public Service innovation is essential to keep up with the pace of global change. “By investing and promoting a culture and ecosystem for innovation to thrive, the Public Service can retain and attract the best talents in a competitive labour market.

“In this light, it is pleasing to note that our resolve to sustain innovation in the Service and discourage the suppression of ideas is yielding tangible results. “Since the first edition in 2020, the Civil Service has been able to effectively deploy several solutions that were developed in-house.

“These include: the Compro CBT Application for the Conduct of Confirmation Exams in the Civil Service; “Anonymous Reporting System (ARS) which is a whistleblowing application; and Office Space Management Solution which has helped the office to effectively reallocated and manage office spaces in the various phases of the Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.” According to her, the office last week commenced the Pre-Promotion Training for Officers on Salary Grade Level 14.